Toyota and Ford dominate 2024’s world’s best-selling bakkie list

In an even split within the top 10, both brands featured three products apiece.

Arch rivals Toyota and Ford occupy a total of six places within the top 10 best-selling bakkies lists of 2024. Image: Jaco van der Merwe

Having taken first place with the previous generation RAV4 as the world’s best-selling vehicle of 2024, Toyota has also ranked top as the best-selling bakkie manufacturer of the past 12 months.

Global top 10

According to a six-month and 153 market research by renowned automotive analyst Felipe Munoz, the Hilux ranked above the Ford F-150 as the world’s best-seller with sales of 618 200 versus 594 100.

ALSO READ: Now ‘replaced’ Toyota named world’s best selling car of 2024

Admittedly sold in more markets compared to the F-150’s core of North America, the Hilux finished as one of three Toyota products within the top 10, its Stateside twin, the Tacoma, and full-size Tundra placing eighth on 215 600 and ninth on 179 400 respectively.

Equally, the Blue Oval also filled three slots within the top 10, with the Ranger placing fourth on 386 900 and the F-250 tenth on 167 300.

Out of the remainder of the first 10, General Motors occupied third and sixth positions with the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (418 300) and its upscale twin, the GMC Sierra 1500 (267 500), with Stellantis placing fifth on 282 300 with the Ram 1500 and Isuzu seventh on 262 200 with the D-Max.

South Africa ranked

In a separate report of the biggest non-US market bakkies, South Africa ranked in the top 10 of no less than six mainstream global products.

These include the Hilux (4th), D-Max (4th), Ranger (5th), Nissan Navara (7th), Volkswagen Amarok (4th) and Peugeot Landtrek.

Most likely as a result of all being locally produced, with production of the Landtrek supposed to start next year, the report doesn’t mention any Chinese products, or the dated Mahindra Pik Up sold in fewer global markets.

So far this year, South Africa’s perennial top three, the Hilux, Ranger and D-Max, once again feature within the top 10 best-selling vehicles for the first half of the year, the former keeping its position at number one overall, followed by the Ranger at number two and the Isuzu at number five.

NOW READ: South Africa’s top 20 mid-year best-sellers of 2025 revealed