Looking for a pre-owned VW Golf? Start saving up

The VW Golf is the world’s most iconic hatchback and its near-cult status means that it attracts high prices in the second-hand market.

The Citizen Motoring has shopped around online to find the 10 most expensive listed used Golfs by variant type listed in South Africa.

According to AutoTrader’s CEO George Mienie, since its introduction in 1974, the Golf has carved a place for itself in automotive history.

“Over 35 million of these vehicles – introduced as a successor to the Beetle – have been sold,” says Mienie.

“The Golf was a massive success. Back in 2019, a new Golf was being sold somewhere in the world approximately every 40 seconds!”

Evergreen GTI

The VW Golf GTI, which was first revealed at the 1975 Frankfurt Motor Show, is one of the world’s most iconic hot hatches. And it boasts suitably hot resale values too…

But which are the most expensive listed used Golf variants for sale in South Africa? To get to the answer, we analysed AutoTrader data covering the period 1 January to 31 December 2022.

Because AutoTrader provides data down to variant level (no other digital automotive marketplace can do this), it’s possible to see exactly which variants are the most listed for sale as well as their average listing price.

Here are three of the most remarkable:

VW Golf GTI TCR

The VW Golf GTI TCR has the distinction of being the most expensive used Golf available for sale in South Africa today. It is listed for an average price of R716 498 (average mileage 16 028 km and average year of registration of 2020). Its high price is due to its exclusivity, as only 300 TCR (Touring Car Racing) models made it to South Africa.

VW Golf R (MT)

The mighty Volkswagen Golf R has also garnered a loyal and passionate following among motorists who like the idea of accelerating to 100 km/h in under five seconds. The Golf R does it in 4.8 seconds.

It is listed on AutoTrader for an average price of R609 222, with an average mileage of 59 003 km and with an average year of registration of 2018.

VW Golf GTD

The VW Golf GTD wasn’t around for very long in South Africa. Launched in July 2017, it came with a bundle of cool features like 18-inch Sevilla alloys, sports suspension, dark red LED tail-lamps and LED headlamps to name but a few.

Within two years it was discontinued, with Volkswagen saying this was due to slow customer uptake. It was a pity, because it was a great car. Never mind, you can still snap up one on the used car market.

VW Golf GTDs are listed on the AutoTrader website for an average price of R460 026, with an average mileage of 66 543 km and with an average year of registration of 2018.

The most expensive VW Golf variants listed in 2022:

Golf GTI Jacara Edition – R853 958 – 504 km – 2022 Golf GTI TCR – R716 498 – 16 028 km – 2020 Golf GTI ClubSport S – R659 819 – 22609 – 2017 Golf GTI – R612 742 – 53 134 km – 2019 Golf R (MT) – R609 222 – 59 003 km – 2018 Golf GTI ClubSport – R466 931 – 87 203 km – 2016 Golf GTD – R460 026 – 66 543 km – 2018 Golf R (AT) – R431 415 – 101 532 km – 2015 Golf 1.4TSI Comfortline R-Line – R387 994 – 72 859 km – 2019 Golf GTI Performance (AT) – R380 152 – 99 768 km – 2016

