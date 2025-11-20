Volkswagen Polo local production hits two-million milestone

Latest record brings the number of exported Polos to 1 407 160.

Having celebrated the production of its three millionth vehicle last month, Volkswagen Group Africa has achieved yet another milestone of two million Polos produced at its Kariega Plant in the Eastern Cape.

In a statement, the brand announced that the latest record breaking model, a Smokey Grey 1.0 TSI, departed the factory floor earlier this month bound for Australia.

Records still being set

Its completion brings the number of Polos assembled at the plant located in the town previously known as Uitenhage to 1 407 160 for export markets, with the other 592 840 having been for South Africa.

This year alone has seen production amount to 112 386 units for the month ending October.

Produced exclusively at Kariega for global markets, except for Brazil and China, since last year, the latest milestone comes after the brand announced in December that it had a broken a five-year record of producing 167 084 Polo and Polo Vivos in a single year.

At the time, the offset of nearly 170 000 represented the most in the factory’s history since production of the Beetle started in 1951.

Wholly owned by Volkswagen since 1974, the facility has produced the Polo since 1996, which, until 2002, had been rebadged versions of the Seat Cordoba under the Polo Classic and Polo Playa nameplates.

Of these, 95 385 were produced before production and sales switched to the “proper” Polo until today.

“It has been a year of milestones for Plant Kariega, but achieving this one is a very proud moment for the Home of Polo,” Volkswagen Group Africa Production Director, Ulrich Schwabe, said.

“Contributing to the global success story of the Polo is a privilege for our team, and this is evident in the dedication of our employees, who have made this milestone possible.”

Small bakkie next?

Set to be joined by the Tengo from 2027, a rumoured fourth model has also been mulled in the shape of production Tarok bakkie debuting in Brazil next year.

Potentially the next joint venture for South Africa with Brazil, the first having been the Tengo known in the latter market as the Tera, the Tarok is said to represent the most viable model for Volkswagen as assembly of the Polo and Polo Vivo will continue into the next decade.

Concept Volkswagen Tarok will go into production next year, and has been touted as being the next possible locally assembled model for South Africa. Image: Volkswagen do Brasil

“With the Tengo having been the third product for so long, we also need to look at what is happening next, and a [half-ton] bakkie is probably the most viable next,” Volkswagen Group Africa Managing Director, Martina Biene, told The Citizen at the launch of the Tayron in August.

“There is a very good chance that it is going to happen. The reason why is that it will be based on the MQB platform and with [the availability] of this platform becoming more limited, it is a very good option.”

Volkswagen Tera will rebadged Tengo in South Africa come 2027. Image: Volkswagen do Brasil

As is stands, little else is known, but details could well emerge prior to the Tengo’s expected pre-production showing at Volkswagen’s annual product Indaba next year.

