24 hours in pictures, 10 February 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Believers light candles on a cross-shaped platform covered with candles attached to jars of honey during a ceremony marking the day of Saint Haralampi, Orthodox patron saint of beekeepers, at the Church of the Blessed Virgin in Blagoevgrad, eastern Bulgaria on February 10, 2025. (Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP)

South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the Tri-Nation series second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 10, 2025. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) Iranians release balloons into the air during a celebratory gathering to mark the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in front of the Azadi Tower in Tehran on February 10, 2025. (Photo by AFP) Rescue teams, including Saps Search and Rescue, Mines Rescue and Gauteng EMS, busy, 10 February 2025, at the scene of a search and rescue effort for two illegal miners thought to be trapped in an abandoned mine shaft at Rand Leases Gold Mine in Roodepoort. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Revelers surround a float participating in the traditional Viareggio Carnival parade in Viareggio, Italy, 09 February 2025. The Viareggio Carnival is a historical event that has taken place in February since its inception in 1873, featuring at the centerpiece parades of satirical floats showcasing huge and intricate papier-mache sculptures. Picture: EPA-EFE/RICCARDO DALLE LUCHE Firefighters battle a fire at an oil storage tank at United Terminal Korea in Ulsan, South Korea, 10 February 2025. One worker was left unconscious and another injured after an explosion at the tank occurred at 11:15 a.m., according to fire authorities. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP ./xeicen Ruben Rudtowf at Union Buildings on February 10, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. The group has been camping at the seat of government for nearly seven years, demanding official recognition as South Africa’s first people. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) A woman walks through a corridor of an office building at the Shinjuku business district in Tokyo, Japan, 10 February 2025. According to data released by the Japanese Ministry of Finance on 10 February 2025, the current account surplus increased by 29.5 percent from the previous year to a record high of 29.261 trillion yen (193 billion US dollars). Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON People celebrate at the end of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 09 February 2025. The Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since 1967. Picture: EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER People ride in the back of a tricycle transporting them across a flooded street from Nuseirat to Gaza City following heavy rain on February 10, 2025 as displaced people return home amid the current ceasefire deal in the war between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP) A Kashmiri woman reacts in front of her damaged house following a fire in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 10 February 2025. The fire, which reported no casualties, left at least five residential houses destroyed, according to officials. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN Iranians burn effigies of US and Israeli figures as they celebrate the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, 10 February 2025. Iran celebrates the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on 10 February 2025, in which the monarchy system was toppled and the Islamic Republic was formed, with Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini serving as Iran’s first Supreme Leader. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH The Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets perform during the inaugural day of the 15th edition of ‘Aero India 2025’, a military aviation exhibition at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru on February 10, 2025. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP) Kyrgyz riders take part in the traditional Central Asian sport of Kok-Boru (goat dragging) in Orto-Sai village, near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 09 February 2025. Kyrgyzstan is hosting the qualifying competition of the Asian Cup in Kok-Boru. Eight teams are participating in the competition. Kok-Boru is a traditional Central Asian game in which players grab a goat carcass from the ground while riding horses and try to score a goal by putting it in the opponent’s goal. Picture: EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO Palestinians travel from the southern Gaza Strip towards the north following the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Netzarim Corridor, central Gaza Strip, 09 February 2025. The Israeli military on 09 February withdrew from the key corridor of Netzarim dividing the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER Migrants arrive to Arrecife port in Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain, 10 February 2025. Some 50 migrants were rescued at sea early 10 February. Picture: EPA-EFE/Adriel Perdomo US AH-64E Apaches helicopters from the 2nd Infantry Division participate in the Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise between the South Korea and US Armies, at Rodriguez live fire range on Pocheon in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, 10 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN Walnut wood carving artisan Abdul Aziz Gujri, 72, displays a piece of his wood carving at his workshop in downtown Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 10 February 2025. Gujri, who has been practicing the traditional art of wood carving for over six decades, transforms discarded wood pieces into beautiful and intricate creations. His dedication has helped preserve this age-old craft, which is now practiced by only a few artisans in Kashmir. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN