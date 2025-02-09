48 hours in pictures, 9 February 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China’s Heilongjiang province on February 7, 2025. (Photo by Issei Kato / POOL / AFP)

The dragon and lion dance troupe Chung Wah parades with the dragon in Cyryldene, the Chinese district, during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Johannesburg, on February 8, 2025. The Chinese community in South Africa, the largest in Africa, welcomes the Year of the Wood Snake with cultural celebrations and traditional festivities. (Photo by Christian Velcich / AFP) South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis celebrates his victory over Sean Strickland of the US after their men’s middleweight division event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 312 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on February 9, 2025. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) A photograph taken with a drone shows houses covered with snow in Abant, Bolu district, Turkey, 09 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN Spectators visit “In the mind of Gaudi”, an experimental audiovisual installation named “Gaudi Cube” by Turkish visual artist Refik Anadol at Casa Batllo in Barcelona on February 8, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) Zamajobe Sithole during the Back To The Future concert at Soweto Theatre on February 08, 2025 in Soweto, South Africa. The 4th edition concert presented by Billy Monama offers a unique journey that echoes Monama?s musical voice and inspires the audience to embrace the future with optimism and a renewed sense of identity. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape) Motorists use a street during snowfall in Tehran, Iran, 09 February 2025. Iran’s Meteorological Organization issued an orange warning for various areas in the province of Tehran, expected to be affected by fog, snowstorms, rain, and landslides, causing transportation disruptions on land and flight delays between February 9 to 11. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH South Korea’s Choi Min-jeong (C) and South Korea’s Kim Gil-li (L) compete in the women’s 1000m final short track speed skating event during the Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China’s Heilongjiang province on February 9, 2025. (Photo by Jade GAO / AFP) Some of the 12 000 swimmers taking part in the 52nd edition of the aQuelle Midmar Mile, the world’s largest open water swim event, are seen before the start of their heat at the Midmar Dam in Howick, on February 8, 2025 during the first day of the event. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) Players in the festival mood during the KFC Mini Cricket Provincial Festival at Delfos Cricket Club on February 08, 2025 in Roodepoort, South Africa where they also interacted with the Lions players. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images) Military members attend a mass for the Jubilee of the Armed Forces at Saint Peters’ square in the Vatican City, 09 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI Italian street artist Andrea Salustri performs with fire-pots during the show ‘Demain, c’est ici’ (Tomorrow is here) at the Festival Antigel in Geneva, Switzerland, 08 February 2025. Festival Antigel is a cross-genre festival, with the 15th edition taking place from 06 February to 01 March 2025 in Geneva. Picture: EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI Children enjoy an amusement ride during a fair in Lhoknga, Indonesia’s Aceh province, on February 8, 2025. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP) Kelly Slater of the USA rides a wave during the WSL Lexus Pipe Pro men’s event at Pipeline on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii, February 7, 2025. Kelly Slater, 11-time world surfing champion, wins his heat and advances to tomorrow’s quarter-finals on the final day. (Photo by Brian Bielmann / AFP) A model is seen during the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2025 show at New York Fashion Week on February 8, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) Policemen sit in empty stands before the start of the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and England, at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9, 2025. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) Performers dance during the Chingay Parade at the F1 Pit Building in Singapore, 08 February 2025. More than 4,000 participants took part in the annual Chingay Parade, part of the Chinese New Year celebrations, as Singapore and Malaysia prepare to submit a joint nomination in March to have Chingay recognized on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG A young man dives into the sea at the Recreio dos Bandeirantes beach amid a heat wave in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 8, 2025. (Photo by Tercio TEIXEIRA / AFP) Yellow-spotted river turtles (Podocnemis unifilis) are released in the Iguapo-Acu River in Beruri, Amazonas State, Brazil, on February 7, 2025. The project to protect the yellow-spotted river turtle is led by the research and extension program of the Universidade Federal do Amazonas and has already returned more than 70,000 turtles to the wild in its 10 years of existence. The yellow-spotted river turtle lives in many river basins in northern South America, including the Amazon River and the Orinoco River in Venezuela. (Photo by Orlando Júnior / AFP) Balinese Hindu devotees bathe in the holy springs at the water temple of Tirta Empul during the Banyu Pinaruh purification ritual in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, 09 February 2025. Banyu Pinaruh is a Balinese Hindu purification ritual where people bathe in the sea, rivers, or sacred springs to cleanse themselves spiritually and seek wisdom. Picture: EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI PICTURES: Joburg welcomes largest Hindu temple in southern hemisphere