24 hours in pictures, 11 February 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Activists of French animal rights association L214 stage a protest action against the living conditions of farmed animals and their genetic selection in the intensive poultry farming industry, in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on February 11, 2025. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP)

Floats ,set building and performers in costumes during the Cape Town Carnival Workshop Tour on February 11, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival is an annual spectacular that brings together some of the very best performers and artists and cultivate and sustain local participation in arts and culture, while showcasing creativity, encouraging celebration, and boosting tourism. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) People take photos next to various lighting design installations during the Taipei Lantern Festival in Taipei, Taiwan, 10 February 2025. The Taipei Lantern Festival is an annual event held in the capital city of Taiwan and is traditionally celebrated to mark the end of the Lunar New Year festivities. In Taipei, the festival is celebrated with grandeur and includes a mix of traditional and modern elements. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO A fallen tree branch is seen laying across a road in Weltevreden Park, Roodepoort, 11 February 2025, following heavy rains last night. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said at least 14mm of rain had fallen in Johannesburg after it issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the province. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cars waiting for shipment are packed at a port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, 11 February 2025. US President Donald Trump announced plans the previous day to impose 25 percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports coming into the United States ‘without exceptions or exemptions,’ raising concerns over its ramifications on South Korean and other exporters. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP Michael Beaumont,Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya and Herman Mashaba during the Mayoral executive to brief the media on 100-day Action Plan successes at Tshwane House, City of Tshwane Headquarters and Council Chamber on February 11, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images) A Poodle (Miniature) and its owner are pictured in the judging area during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on February 10, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) A Hindu devotee pierced with spikes, flowers and limes dances in a state of trance during the annual Hindu Thaipoosam Kavady festival held at Shree Emperumal Hindu Temple in Mount Edgecombe township, Durban, February 10, 2025. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP) Spar Proteas netball team poses for a photograph at OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg, 11 February 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen Philippine senatorial candidate from the Progressive Block Danilo Ramos rides a buffalo ahead of his supporters during a send-off rally to kick off campaigning for the upcoming May 12 midterm election in Malolos on February 11, 2025. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP) Young wrestlers pushes retired Mongolian-born “yokozuna” wrestler Hakuho (L) during a class at the 15th Hakuho Cup, a competition for young sumo wrestlers from elementary and middle school, at the Kokugikan arena in the Ryogoku area of Tokyo on February 11, 2025. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) Kiran Mk II aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) perform during the 15th ‘Aero India’ air show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore, India, 11 February 2025. The air show and aviation exhibition gathers more than 800 global exhibitors and runs from 10 to 14 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV Hindu devotees climb the 272 steps to the Batu Caves temple to make offerings during the Thaipusam festival at Batu Caves on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur on February 11, 2025. Hundreds of thousands ethnic Indian Malaysians gathered in temples across the country to celebrate the Thaipusam religious festival on February 11, with many piercing their bodies with hooks and skewers in acts of devotion. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) Firefighters work at the scene of an accident in which a bus fell down a ravine in Guatemala City on February 10, 2025. More than 50 people were killed on Monday when a bus crashed through a guard rail and plunged into a ravine, rescuers said, one of the worst road accidents in Latin America in years. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP) Folk singers perform on a boat during the annual ‘Quan ho’ folk songs festival in the Lim region, northern province of Bac Ninh on February 10, 2025. Vietnam’s ‘Quan ho’ folk songs were listed in 2009 by UNESCO as the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP) A couple poses for wedding photos outside the Forbidden City in Beijing on February 11, 2025. China last year saw a one-fifth decline in marriages, the latest sign of persistent demographic challenges as Beijing works to encourage births despite an uncertain economic outlook for young families. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP) A person rides a penny-farthing as British farmers gridlock Whitehall with their tractors during a protest over changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules, in London, Britain, 10 February 2025. British farmers demand a reversal of the changes to inheritance tax rules announced in the October 2024 budget by the Labour government, which will introduce new taxes on farms worth more than 1 million GBP that would apply from April 2026. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN Therapy miniature horses wait to interact with seniors during the launch of Singapore's first equine-assisted program at NTUC Health Active Ageing Centre in Singapore on February 11, 2025. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)