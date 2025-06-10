24 hours in pictures, 10 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
This picture taken on June 8, 2025 shows a protestor standing on top of a burning Waymo vehicle during a demonstration following federal immigration operations in Los Angeles. Demonstrators torched cars and scuffled with security forces in Los Angeles on June 8, as police kept protestors away from the National Guard troops President Donald Trump sent to the streets of the second biggest US city. (Photo by BLAKE FAGAN / AFP)
Bags of rubbish and bins overflow on the pavement in the Selly Oak area on June 02, 2025 in Birmingham, England. Birmingham’s refuse workers have been on indefinite strike since March 11 over Birmingham City Council’s plans to downgrade some staff and reduce their pay. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Tony de Zorzi of South Africa takes part in a net session during a South Africa training session ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 at Lord’s Cricket Ground on June 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
BTS member RM (L) plays the saxophone alongside his bandmate V (R) while meeting fans at Sinbuk Sports Park in Chuncheon City, Gangwon-do Province, South Korea, 10 June 2025, after completing their 18 months of mandatory military service. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAN MYUNG-GU
Police officers in riot gear hold up nonlethal weapons during a demonstration following federal immigration operations in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. President Donald Trump’s administration said on June 9 that it was sending 700 US Marines and thousands more National Guard troops to Los Angeles, sparking a furious response from California’s governor over the “deranged” deployment. (Photo by RINGO CHIU / AFP)
President Cyril Ramaphosa engages with schools kids at the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI) and Presidential Employment Stimulus (PES) flagship programme at Sefako Makgatho Primary School on June 10, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. The visit aim to highlight innovative implementation models and public-private partnerships that are delivering dignified, high-quality employment and skilling outcomes for youth at scale. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
The case concerning the eight members of Mashatile’s VIP presidential protection detail is currently in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on June 10, 2025 in Randburg, South Africa. The officers were accused of assaulting civilians on the N1 highway in Johannesburg two years ago. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
A firefighting helicopter flies as smoke rises above buildings following a drone strike in Kyiv on June 10, 2025, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Russia carried out “massive” drone attacks on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and port city of Odesa early on June 10, killing one person and hitting a maternity hospital, Ukrainian officials said, calling for further sanctions. (Photo by OLEKSII FILIPPOV / AFP)
Visitors take pictures at Khlong Lan waterfall in Khlong Lan National Park in Thailand’s upper central Khampaeng Phet province on June 10, 2025. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)
A shop owner is taken away by JMPD officers for not having proper documentation with him in Johannesburg, 10 June 2025, during a raid in the Joburg CBD. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Italian Navy training vessel Amerigo Vespucci arrives in the port of Genoa, Italy, 10 June 2025. After leaving on 01 July 2023, the sailing trip around the world brought the school ship to about 30 countries before returning to its home port. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO
Learners from Green Heights Primary School, Mantima Marriot and Lwandile Sikobi plant seeds during the launch of a vibrant new vegetable garden set to transform learning and nutrition at Green Heights Primary School in Phoenix township, north of Durban, thanks to a partnership between Absa and Urban Harvest north of Durban yesterday. The garden aims to enhance food security at the school while also serving as an outdoor classroom for environmental learning. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Fishing boats are kept on the Arabian Sea shore at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on June 9, 2025. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)
