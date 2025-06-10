24 hours in pictures, 10 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

This picture taken on June 8, 2025 shows a protestor standing on top of a burning Waymo vehicle during a demonstration following federal immigration operations in Los Angeles. Demonstrators torched cars and scuffled with security forces in Los Angeles on June 8, as police kept protestors away from the National Guard troops President Donald Trump sent to the streets of the second biggest US city. (Photo by BLAKE FAGAN / AFP)