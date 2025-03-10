24 hours in pictures, 10 March 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A Tibetan boy with his face painted in the colours of the Tibetan flag attends a peace march during the 66th Tibetan National Uprising Day against the Chinese occupation of Tibet, in the suburb of McLeod Ganj near Dharamsala on March 10, 2025. (Photo by AFP)

Umkhonto We Sizwe Party (MKP) supporters march, 10 March 2025, in Pretoria, to the South African Reserve Bank, against the proposed VAT increase. The march follows a postponement of the national budget last month, which was set to be delivered by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. The group also called for the cessation of the liquidation of Ithala Bank. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Participants pilot water jet packs on the Yarra River during the annual Moomba Festival in Melbourne on March 10, 2025. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) Faithful attend a Rosary prayer for the health of Pope Francis who is hospitalized with pneumonia, in St. Peter’s Square, Vatican City, 09 March 2025. Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on 14 February, due to a respiratory tract infection. Picture: EPA-EFE/FABIO CIMAGLIA A Syrian armed man fires into the air during the funeral of a member of the Syrian security forces killed in an attack by groups loyal to the ousted President Bashar al-Assad, in Hama province, Syria, 09 March 2025. According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory of Human Rights, more than 1,000 people were killed in two days of violence in the coastal province of Latakia, including 745 civilians, 125 Syrian security forces and 148 loyalists of former president Bashar al-Assad. Picture: EPA-EFE/BILAL AL HAMMOUD ActionSA Jhb Regional Chairperson, Sello Mabelebele marches in solidarity with DEMAWUSA members to Johannesburg Mayor’s office in Braamfonein, 10 March 2025. The Democratic Municipal Workers and Allied Union demand to know which criteria is used to insource new employees. They have handed their memorandum of demands to the Mayor’s office. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Youths play volleyball at sunset during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at a neighborhood, in Sana’a, Yemen, 09 March 2025. During the fasting month of Ramadan, the few hours before sunset become a countdown every day for Yemeni youths who attend and play sports at their neighborhoods before breaking the fast. Muslims worldwide observe the Islamic holy month of Ramadan by praying at night and abstaining from food and drink between sunrise and sunset. Picture: EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB An Iranian woman walks next to a colorful decoration symbolizing ‘Nowruz’, the Persian New Year, on display in a street ahead of Nowruz celebrations in Tehran, Iran, 10 March 2025. Nowruz, which this year falls on 21 March, is a revered celebration in the greater Persian world, which includes the countries of Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and portions of western China and northern Iraq. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH Palestinians walk among the rubble of their destroyed homes during the month of Ramadan, in the city of Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, 09 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD Models prepare for a fashion show in the backstage of the Lisbon Fashion Week in Lisbon, Portugal, 09 march 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS A youth jumps while practicing parkour off a beach in the Sabri district of Libya’s eastern city of Benghazi on March 9, 2025. (Photo by Abdullah DOMA / AFP) Fuego volcano erupts as seen from Alotenango, Sacatepequez department, some 65 kilometres southwest Guatemala City on March 10, 2025. Nearly a thousand people were evacuated early Monday morning following a new eruption of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala, near the capital and considered the most active in Central America. (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ / AFP) Kim Kalicki of Germany competes in the Women’s Monobob at the IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Championships, in Lake Placid, New York, USA, 09 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER Participants show the lights of their smartphones in front of the landmark Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on March 9, 2025, during a demonstration in support of Ukraine. Senior US and Ukrainian officials are set to meet for talks on the war in Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 11, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by RALF HIRSCHBERGER / AFP) An empty terminal of the Berlin-Brandenburg airport, in Scheld, Germany, 10 March 2025. The United Services Trade Union (ver.di) is calling for an all-day warning strike at several German airports on 10 March 2025, for employees in the aviation security sector who work in passenger, personnel, goods and cargo screening, as well as in service areas. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER A rose lies in rain water at the Covid Memorial Wall in London, Britain 23 February 2023. In March 2021 Britain was grappling to contain the COVID-19 Pandemic. As the deaths mounted, a group of bereaved volunteers came together in the UK, and out of their loss the National Covid Memorial Wall was born. A place of love and healing, it has grown into a national monument, without official recognition. Located along the South Bank opposite the Houses of Parliament and spanning 250 meters, it features over 240,000 hand-drawn red hearts, many accompanied by personal messages. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN Chinese military band members perform at the Great Hall of the People before the closing meeting of the Third Session of the 14th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 10 March 2025. China’s major annual political meetings, known as the ‘Lianghui’ or ‘Two Sessions,’ began on 04 March with the opening of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), while the National People’s Congress (NPC) opened on 05 March. Picture: EPA-EFE/WU HAO Flooded houses are seen in Oxley, in Brisbane, Australia, 10 March 2025. A cyclone has been downgraded to a tropical low but its impact is still being felt with a region reeling from major flooding with more wild weather forecast. Picture: EPA-EFE/JONO SEARLE MORE: 48 hours in pictures, 9 March 2025