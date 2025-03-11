PICTURES: Holi festival celebrated in Johannesburg

Joburg residents gathered on Sunday to celebrate the traditional Indian Holi festival with dance performances and colourful activities.

Attendees have their faces covered in colourful powders at a Holi festival celebration in Sandton, 9 March 2025, at the Shree Radhe Shyam Mandir, Marlboro. The event was organised by the India Club South Africa in association with the Consulate General of India. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

India Club South Africa and the Consulate General of India hosted an informal Holi celebration at the Shree Radhe Shyam Mandir, Marlboro.

Attendees were treated to traditional songs and dancing, along with the usual colourful Holi powder throwing.

Holi is a sacred ancient tradition of Hindus.

It is a cultural celebration that gives Hindus and non-Hindus an opportunity to have fun with other people by throwing coloured water and powder.

Dancers perform during a Holi festival celebration in Sandton, 9 March 2025, at the Shree Radhe Shyam Mandir, Marlboro. The event was organised by the India Club South Africa in association with the Consulate General of India. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Anadya Agarwal, left, and Rajasi Dhamale pose for a photograph, 9 March 2025, before performing during a Holi festival celebration in Sandton, at the Shree Radhe Shyam Mandir, Marlboro. The event was organised by the India Club South Africa in association with the Consulate General of India. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Attendees have their faces covered in colourful powders at a Holi festival celebration in Sandton, 9 March 2025, at the Shree Radhe Shyam Mandir, Marlboro. The event was organised by the India Club South Africa in association with the Consulate General of India. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Attendees have their faces covered in colourful powders at a Holi festival celebration in Sandton, 9 March 2025, at the Shree Radhe Shyam Mandir, Marlboro. The event was organised by the India Club South Africa in association with the Consulate General of India. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Aanya Nigam, left, and Harini Narendran poses for a photograph, 9 March 2025, before performing during a Holi festival celebration in Sandton, at the Shree Radhe Shyam Mandir, Marlboro. The event was organised by the India Club South Africa in association with the Consulate General of India. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Attendees have their faces covered in colourful powders at a Holi festival celebration in Sandton, 9 March 2025, at the Shree Radhe Shyam Mandir, Marlboro. The event was organised by the India Club South Africa in association with the Consulate General of India. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Aanya Nigam, left, and Harini Narendran poses for a photograph, 9 March 2025, before performing during a Holi festival celebration in Sandton, at the Shree Radhe Shyam Mandir, Marlboro. The event was organised by the India Club South Africa in association with the Consulate General of India. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Attendees have their faces covered in colourful powders at a Holi festival celebration in Sandton, 9 March 2025, at the Shree Radhe Shyam Mandir, Marlboro. The event was organised by the India Club South Africa in association with the Consulate General of India. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Performers prepare to take to the stage during a Holi festival celebration in Sandton, 9 March 2025, at the Shree Radhe Shyam Mandir, Marlboro. The event was organised by the India Club South Africa in association with the Consulate General of India. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Performers prepare to take to the stage during a Holi festival celebration in Sandton, 9 March 2025, at the Shree Radhe Shyam Mandir, Marlboro. The event was organised by the India Club South Africa in association with the Consulate General of India. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Attendees have their faces covered in colourful powders at a Holi festival celebration in Sandton, 9 March 2025, at the Shree Radhe Shyam Mandir, Marlboro. The event was organised by the India Club South Africa in association with the Consulate General of India. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Attendees have their faces covered in colourful powders at a Holi festival celebration in Sandton, 9 March 2025, at the Shree Radhe Shyam Mandir, Marlboro. The event was organised by the India Club South Africa in association with the Consulate General of India. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Attendees have their faces covered in colourful powders at a Holi festival celebration in Sandton, 9 March 2025, at the Shree Radhe Shyam Mandir, Marlboro. The event was organised by the India Club South Africa in association with the Consulate General of India. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Attendees visit the Shree Radhe Shyam Mandir, Marlboro, during a Holi festival celebration in Sandton, 9 March 2025. The event was organised by the India Club South Africa in association with the Consulate General of India. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

PICTURES: Joburg welcomes largest Hindu temple in southern hemisphere