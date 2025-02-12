24 hours in pictures, 12 February 2025

US entrepreneur and U.S. special government employee Elon Musk (L), with his son X, and US President Donald J. Trump (R) talk to media in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 11 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/Aaron Schwartz / POOL

Roger Federer and Siya Kolisi pose for a picture during the Roger Federer Foundation press conference following a breakfast with the private sector at Four Seasons Hotel on February 12, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The breakfast meeting discussed the Department of Basic Education’s strategy to give every child in South Africa access to quality early childhood education. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle) A Thai Buddhist monk holds a lotus flower while walking in a circle procession to pay homage to a sacred Lord Buddha’s tooth from China, during Makha Bucha day at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 February 2025. Makha Bucha or Magha Puja, also known as the day of the Fourfold Assembly, is one of the holiest days celebrated on the full moon night of the third lunar month to commemorate the day that Lord Buddha gave the first sermon on the essence of Buddhism to his ordained 1,250 monk disciples. Picture: EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT Tourists release sky lanterns during the Pingxi Lantern Festival in New Taipei City on February 12, 2025. (Photo by CHENG Yu-chen / AFP) South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma plays a shot during the Tri-Nation series third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 12, 2025. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) Two students holding umbrellas leave their footprints on a snow-covered playground amid a heavy snow advisory at Yongnam Elementary School in the southeastern city of Changwon, South Korea, 12 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP A decorated elephant takes part in the annual Navam Perahera religious procession at the Gangaramaya Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 11 February 2025. The annual Navam Perahera is an elegant religious and cultural pageant held every year in February at the Gangarama Buddhist Temple in the capital city of Colombo. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE Nepalese Hindu devotees attend a mass prayer during the last day of the month-long Madhav Narayan festival at Hanumanghat in Bhaktapur, Nepal, 12 February 2025. The Madhav Narayan festival takes place for a full month and is devoted to religious fasting, holy bathing and the study of the Swasthani book, honoring the deities Shiva and Swasthani. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA Italian singer-songwriter and rapper Lorenzo Cherubini, better known as Jovanottii performs in front of the Ariston theatre during the 75th Sanremo Italian Song Festival, Sanremo, Italy, 11 February 2025. The music festival runs from 11 to 15 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI Indian workers dry rice at a rice processing unit in the municipality of Habra, in the Indian state of West Bengal, India, 12 February 2025. West Bengal, known as the ‘Rice Bowl of India’, is the largest rice-producing state in India contributing over 15 percent to the country’s total rice production, according to India’s Ministry of Education. Picture: EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY The site of an accident after a Deutsche Bahn high-speed train collided with a semi-trailer in Hamburg, Germany, 11 February 2025. An ICE train of Deutsche Bahn collided with a semi-trailer in Hamburg-Harburg, killing one passenger and injuring at least 15 others, according to a fire department spokesperson. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEWS5 / SEBASTIAN PETERS Palestinian youth watch the sunset from their destroyed house in the Jabalia camp, north of Gaza City, 11 February 2025. Israel and Hamas implemented the first phase of a hostage release and ceasefire deal on 19 January 2025. More than 48,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since Israel launched a military campaign in the strip in response to a cross-border attack led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on 07 October 2023, in which about 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 250 taken hostage. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD This photograph shows a view of a ferry of La Meridionale company, which is part of the French CMA CGM shipping Group, moored in the Port of Marseille on February 12, 2025. (Photo by Christian Hartmann / AFP) A woman holds a child as people dismantle tents to salvage materials in a refugee camp in Bulengo, Democratic Republic of Congo, 11 February 2025. Displaced persons living in the Bulengo refugee camps were given until 11 February by the M23 armed group to vacate the camp and go back to their villages and towns. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, announced that more than 110,000 displaced people in Goma, the capital of North Kivu which has fallen under the M23 armed group control, had taken to the road again to try to find refuge elsewhere in the region. Picture: EPA-EFE/NADAA KAHASHY Youth wearing traditional costumes participate in a parade during the Chinese Cap Go Meh festival outside of Hok Lay Kiong temple in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, 12 February 2025. Indonesian-Chinese across the country celebrate the 15th day in the first month of the Chinese Lunar New Year, locally known as the Cap Go Meh festival. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM An ethnic Cambodian-Chinese man performs under ‘the spell of the magic spirit house’, during an annual procession in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 12 February 2025. Thousands of ethnic Cambodian-Chinese residents celebrated the spirit house procession to pay respects to their goddess, Neakta Chen, on the full moon day of the third lunar month, or 15 days after the Chinese Lunar New Year, as they believe that the goddess will bring good fortune and help with illnesses. Picture: EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY A photograph taken on February 12, 2025 shows the Drax Power Station, in Drax, northern England. The Drax Power Station is a wood-burning burning power station also called biomass power station. This converted coal plant generates 5% if UK's electricity. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) Workers sort plastic items at a plastic recycling workshop in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 12 February 2025. Recycling plastic materials has become a growing business over the last couple of years in Bangladesh. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM