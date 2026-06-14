In case you missed it: Malema on African migrants | 40k undocumented migrants arrested | Teacher accused of sending porn videos to pupil

Catch up on the biggest stories this Sunday, 14 June 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes EFF president Julius Malema saying those complaining about foreign nationals owning spaza shops in the townships should be more concerned with fighting for control of big industries such as mines.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration convened in Pretoria on Sunday to brief the media on progress made in implementing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recently announced migration strategy.

Furthermore, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government says the body of a South African man who tragically died in Russia in March will arrive back in the country on Sunday (14 June 2026).

Weather tomorrow: 15 June, 2026

Monday morning will be cold and dry in most parts of the country. There were no weather warnings for Monday, according to the South African Weather Services (Saws). Full weather forecast here.

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‘Take them out of their posh houses’: Malema slams ‘white monopoly capital’, defends African migrants

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Facebook/Economic Freedom Fighters

EFF president Julius Malema says those that are complaining about foreign nationals owning spaza shops in the townships should be more concerned about fighting for the control of big industries such as mines.

He was speaking in Johannesburg on Sunday at the funeral service of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) parliamentary deputy chief whip, Muzi Ntshingila.

“Why is there a strike to fight for spaza shops, but there is no strike to block the roads and claim the mines, and say these people who are mining here are the same as those that own spaza shops, they are not from here.”

CONTINUE READING: ‘Take them out of their posh houses’: Malema slams ‘white monopoly capital’, defends African migrants

Remains of South African man expected to arrive in Durban from Russia after botched recruitment scam

Picture: EPA

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government says the body of a South African man who tragically died in Russia in March will arrive back in the country on Sunday (14 June 2026).

The 44-year-old Sihle Makhaye is reportedly one of several men who were recruited from South Africa to fight in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The group was allegedly lured to Russia under the guise of receiving training as bodyguards, with the promise of employment after their training.

CONTINUE READING: Remains of South African man expected to arrive in Durban from Russia after botched recruitment scam

Over 40K undocumented migrants arrested as SA’s crackdown intensifies

For illustrative purposes only: Picture: Home Affairs/X

The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration convened in Pretoria on Sunday to brief the media on progress made in implementing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recently announced migration strategy.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, who chairs the committee, outlined a five-point plan covering border security, the rule of law, stamping out corruption in the migration system, cracking down on violence and lawlessness, and refining the legislative framework.

“This approach is a unified effort designed not only to restore public confidence, rule of law, protect our borders, but to actively support the safety and well-being of all our communities,” Kubayi said.

CONTINUE READING: Over 40K undocumented migrants arrested as SA’s crackdown intensifies

‘Allegations would destroy his career’: Teacher accused of sending porn videos to pupil cleared

Picture: iStock

A secondary school teacher in Gauteng has been acquitted of sexual misconduct after an arbitration process at the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) found insufficient evidence to support claims that he sent pornographic material to a pupil.

The case, brought by the Gauteng Department of Education, centred on disputed versions of events, conflicting timelines, and questions over who had control of the teacher’s mobile phone at the time of the incident.

The provincial department pursued disciplinary action and charged M Nteku with sexual misconduct, alleging that he sent two

CONTINUE READING: ‘Allegations would destroy his career’: Teacher accused of sending porn videos to pupil cleared

Pressure mounts on Didiza as Ramaphosa seeks to stop Phala Phala impeachment inquiry

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza and President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on 14 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza is reportedly set to meet with her legal team to determine a way forward after President Cyril Ramaphosa filed an interdict application to halt Parliament’s impeachment process relating to the Phala Phala scandal.

On Friday, 12 June 2026, Ramaphosa filed an interdict application in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town, seeking to prevent the start of an impeachment inquiry until his separate review challenge against the Section 89 independent panel’s report has been finalised.

CONTINUE READING: Pressure mounts on Didiza as Ramaphosa seeks to stop Phala Phala impeachment inquiry

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Ramaphosa on impeachment inquiry | Emfuleni mayor’s first slip | Lesufi trip to Mexico