24 hours in pictures, 11 March 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

British newspaper front pages showing an image of Catherine, Princess of Wales with her children, pictured in London, Britain, 11 March 2024. The image was released on Mother’s Day, 10 March 2024 by Kensington Palace. International news photo agencies have withdrawn the image citing apparent manipulation of the picture. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVID CLIFF