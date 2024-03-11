24 hours in pictures, 11 March 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
British newspaper front pages showing an image of Catherine, Princess of Wales with her children, pictured in London, Britain, 11 March 2024. The image was released on Mother’s Day, 10 March 2024 by Kensington Palace. International news photo agencies have withdrawn the image citing apparent manipulation of the picture. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVID CLIFF
A combination of pictures made on March 11, 2024 shows a handout photo released by Kensington Palace on March 10, 2024 of Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales with her children, alongside a version highlighting several inconsistencies in alignments after it came to light that the handout had been manipulated. – AFP and other leading agencies withdrew the image, the first to be released since she underwent abdominal surgery, after the inconsitencies were identified, including a missing part on Charlotte’s sleeve, Charlotte’s hair ending abruptly on her shoulder and the zip on the Princess of Wales being lighter than the rest of it. (Photo by Prince of Wales / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP)
Trains are seen lined-up in the train yard west of Park Station, under the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein, 10 March 2024, as the sun rises of Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A medical worker walks past a mural outside a hospital in Seoul on March 11, 2024. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)
A person lays a flower at the Atocha train station during of a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the 2004 Madrid attacks and to commemorate its victims, in Madrid, Spain, 11 March 2024. The European Commission marks the European Day of Remembrance of Victims of Terrorism, which was established after the largest terrorist attack on European soil occurred on 11 March 2004 in Madrid, and left 193 dead and more than 2,000 injured. The European Union each year on 11 March since 2005 commemorates the victims of terrorist attacks worldwide. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Madrid attack. Picture: EPA-EFE/DANIEL GONZALEZ
(L-R) Robert Downey Jr., Best Supporting Actor winner; Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Best Supporting Actress winner; Emma Stone, Best Actress winner; and Cillian Murphy, Best Actor winner, hold up their Oscars in the press room during the 96th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 March 2024. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 23 categories. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
John Cena, presenter for Costume Design makes his way to center stage during the 96th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 March 2024. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 23 categories. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
A model takes to the catwalk during rehearsal prior to the presentation of the 2024 Autumn/Winter collection by Japanese designer Lim Asafuji for the label ‘pays des fees’ during the Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, 11 March 2024. The presentation of the 2024 Autumn/Winter collections runs from 11 to 16 March 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Muslim devotees offer night prayers marking the start of Islam’s holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta on March 11, 2024. (Photo by Adek BERRY / AFP)
Indian security personnel detain a Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) activist outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India, 11 March 2024. TYC activists protested outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising Day. The Tibetan Uprising against China started on 10 March 1959 and led Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama to flee Tibet. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
Gergely Siklosi (R) of Hungary and Yannick Borel of France in action during the final of the Men’s FIE WestEnd Grand Prix, in Budapest, Hungary, 10 March 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Tibor Illyes
Sverre Lunde Pedersen of Norway competes during the Men’s 10000m AllRound event at the ISU World Speed Skating Allround & Sprint Championships in Inzell, Germany, 10 March 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula briefs media at Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 11 March 2024, on the party’s national and provincial candidates list for the 2024 elections. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
