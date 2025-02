24 hours in pictures, 13 February 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A woman bathes in the waterfalls of Madureira Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 12 February 2025, amid a heatwave, with temperatures near 40C. Picture: EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Brad Binder of South Africa and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rounds the bend during the Thailand MotoGP Test at Chang International Circuit on February 12, 2025 in Buriram, Thailand. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images) South African artist William Kentridge poses in the courtyard of the Institut de France prior to his installation as a foreign associate member of the Academie des Beaux-Arts in Paris, February 12, 2025. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP) Young people play with foam during a march to commemorate Youth Day in Caracas, Venezuela, 12 February 2025. The president of Venezuela’s National Assembly (AN, Parliament), Chavista Jorge Rodriguez, invited, before hundreds of followers who commemorated Youth Day, all young migrants to return to the country so that they can ‘build a prosperous homeland’. Picture: EPA-EFE/Ronald Pena R. New Zealand performer Josette poses with a Taylor Swift replica guitar, 13 February 2025, as she promotes the upcoming Taylor Swift tribute show A Tribute to the Eras of Taylor Swift which will debut in South Africa at the Joburg Theatre from 17 to 21 April. The show will then move on to Durban and Cape Town. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Sri Lankan traditional dancers perform during the Navam Perahera annual Buddhist cultural pageant, at the historic Gangaramaya Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 12 February 2025. The annual Navam Perahera is an elegant religious and cultural pageant held every year in the month of February at the Gangarama Buddhist Temple in the capital Colombo. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE Pro-surfer Benji Brand of South Africa rides a busy wave at Pipeline on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii, February 12, 2025. (Photo by Brian Bielmann / AFP) Hearses carrying the coffins of 14 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) arrive at Airforce Base Swartkop in Centurion on February 13, 2025, ahead of a Military ceremony for SANDF soldiers killed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP) President Cyril Ramaphosa at the podium for the 2025 Presidential Response To The SONA Debate at the Nieuwmeester Dome on February 13, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) debated the State of the Nation Address (SONA), which President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered at the Cape Town City Hall on February 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams) Emergency services at the scene after a car was driven into a group of people attending a Ver.di union demonstration in Munich, Germany, 13 February 2025. According to statements by the Munich police, at least 20 people were injured, two of them seriously, and a suspect was taken into custody. Picture: EPA-EFE People attend a “Wulong Xuhua” show to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Taijiang County, China, 11 February 2025 (issued 12 February 2025). The traditional “Wulong Xuhua” show is a genre of dragon dance performed amid fireworks by the Miao ethnic group. “Wulong” means the dragon dance, while “Xuhua” refers to a local specialty firework. Over 100 dragon dance teams gathered here to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on 12 February this year. Picture: EPA-EFE/XINHUA / Tao Liang HRH King Godwin Bebe-Okpabi, ruler of Ogale in Nigeria, holds up a bottle of polluted water during a ‘Justice 4 Nigeria’ campaign ahead of an Ogale and Bille communities vs Shell trial outside the High Court in London, Britain, 13 February 2025. Protesters and environmental campaigners are calling for Shell to stop polluting the Niger Delta. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN The static display of a Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF) aircraft by Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) during the 15th ‘Aero India’ air show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore, India, 12 February 2025. The air show and aviation exhibition gathers more than 800 global exhibitors and runs from 10 to 14 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV A general view of a damaged department store in Taichung city following a suspected gas explosion, Taiwan, 13 February 2025. At least four people died and several were injured after a suspected gas explosion occurred in Taichung’s Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO A gallery assistant poses by the painting ‘Lily and Greenhouse Plants’ (1864) by French artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir during a preview of the exhibition ‘Goya to Impressionism: Masterpieces from the Oskar Reinhart Collection’ at The Courtauld Gallery in London, Britain, 13 February 2025. The show is a collection of Impressionist and Post-Impressionist paintings from the Oskar Reinhart Collection and runs from 14 February until 26 May 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL A man stands in front of the memorial to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the destruction of Dresden during World War II at the Heidefriedhof cemetery in Dresden, Germany, 13 February 2025. An estimated 25,000 people were killed when Allied Forces bombed the center of Dresden at the end of WWII from 13 to 15 February 1945. The thousands of victims of the Allied bomb raids are commemorated annually on 13 February. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 12 February 2025