24 hours in pictures, 14 February 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Visitors record a ‘Moo Deng’ hot air balloon in the air during a ‘Balloon Love’ event on Valentine’s Day at Singha Park in Chiang Rai, Thailand, 14 February 2025. Thai and foreign couples took part in the event as part of the Singha Park Chiang Rai International Balloon Fiesta 2025, to express their love in the sky. The event is held annually to welcome the ‘month of love’, aiming also to promote tourism in the region. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
People bring offerings as they visit Ha Pagoda (Chua Ha) on Valentines day in Hanoi, Vietnam 14 February 2025. Ha Pagoda is famous as one of the sacred pagodas in Hanoi to pray for love and good luck. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
Hot air balloons fly during a ‘Balloon Love’ event on Valentine’s Day at Singha Park in Chiang Rai, Thailand, 14 February 2025. Thai and foreign couples took part in the event as part of the Singha Park Chiang Rai International Balloon Fiesta 2025, to express their love in the sky. The event is held annually to welcome the ‘month of love’, aiming also to promote tourism in the region. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
Naked student fraternity members present themselves to a crowd during their Oblation Run at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 14 February 2025. The naked run, known as the Oblation Run, attempts to bring attention to current issues of importance in Philippine society. This year, naked runners carried signs with messages to vote wisely in the upcoming May 2025 elections, impeach Vice-President Sara Duterte, and to criticize Senator Imee Marcos. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
Italy’s Federica Brignone reacts in the finish area after competing in the second run of the Women’s Giant Slalom event of the Saalbach 2025 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Hinterglemm on February 13, 2025. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
Handover of the remains of fallen heroes of SANDF by the President, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the families as Commander in Chief of SANDF at Swartkop Air Force Base in Centurion, 13 February 2025, before the memorial service. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen
Traditional Russian wooden dolls Matryoshka depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are displayed for sale at a souvenir shop in Moscow, Russia, 13 February 2025. Russia has begun preparing a negotiating group to organize a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said. The day before, Putin and Trump had a telephone conversation. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Visitors gather near the aircrafts displayed during the 15th edition of Aero India 2025 at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru on February 14, 2025. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP)
A woman holds up red heart-shaped balloons, across the Seine river from the Eiffel Tower on the Valentine’s Day in Paris on February 14, 2025. (Photo by Ian LANGSDON / AFP)
A photo shows a view of the congress hall of the Chateau de Versailles, on February 14, 2025. To mark the 150th anniversary of the Third Republic, the Chateau de Versailles is opening new rooms to visitors. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)
A man rides his bicycle on a snow-covered alley in Lilienthal Park during a frosty morning in Berlin, Germany, 14 February 2025. Berlin and other parts of Germany continue to experience cold temperatures. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
A groom gestures as he walks down a road next to his bride after a Valentine ceremony at the Goma Municipality where six couples got married on February 14, 2025. The intensifying conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has provoked fears of a regional war. Several of the DRC’s nine neighbouring countries, as well as South Africa, already have a military presence on the ground. For the last 30 years, successive conflicts in eastern DRC have turned the heart of the African Great Lakes region into a tinderbox ready to catch fire. (Photo by Michel Lunanga / AFP)
Australian actor Toni Collette (C) and US actor Mark Ruffalo (R) pose for a selfie on the read carpet at the world premiere of the film ‘Mickey 17’ in Leicester Square, London, 13 February 2025. The film is set to be released in the UK and Ireland on 07 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Spectators observe the red carpet arrivals for the opening ceremony of the 75th Berlin International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, 13 February 2025. The Berlinale will run from 13 to 23 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen holds the Norwegian flag after breaking the world record during the Mile Men at the Athletics meeting “Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais” as part of the World Indoor Tour Gold, in Lievin, northern France on February 13, 2025. (Photo by Denis CHARLET / AFP)
Capybaras (Hydrochoerus hydrochaeris) are covered in bright green slime due to cyanobacteria in the waters of the Salto Grande lake, an artificial body of water made by the hydroelectric dam on the Uruguay River, near Concordia, Entre Rios, Argentina on February 13, 2025. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)
Crowds line the Watering Hole during the LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia, 14 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL ERREY
Police use a water cannon to disperse protesters during a sit-in demonstration blocking the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 13 February 2025. The protesters demand the reversal of Bangladesh’s High Court decision that canceled the appointment process of over six thousand candidates as assistant teachers in government primary schools in Dhaka and Chittagong divisions earlier in February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
