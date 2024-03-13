24 hours in pictures, 13 March 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk holds his son X Æ A-XII during a visit at the company’s electric car plant in Gruenheide near Berlin, eastern Germany, on March 13, 2024, as employees resumed work after production had to be halted due to a suspected arson attack that caused a power outage. Damage to the lines knocked out power to the plant as well as cutting electricity to surrounding villages since power lines supplying the factory were set on fire in the early hours of March 5, 2024. Far-left activists from the “Vulkangruppe” (Volcano Group) have claimed responsibility for the sabotage, saying they aimed to achieve “the biggest possible blackout of the gigafactory”, a reference to the Tesla plant. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
Kelly Smith, mother of missing child, Joshlin Rachelin Smith, arrives in court with the other accused at the Vredenburg Magistrates Court in Vredenburg on March 13, 2024. A missing six-year-old’s mother who has been charged with trafficking and kidnapping dropped her plea for bail on March 13, 2024, in the latest twist in a case that has gripped South Africa. Police fired teargas and stun grenades as tempers flared among protesters outside the court in Vredenburg during the latest developments in the case of Joshlin Rachelin Smith’s disappearance. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
South African Police Services (SAPS) officers take cover during clashes with protestors at the Vredenburg Magistrates Court in Vredenburg on March 13, 2024, where the case of Joshlin Rachelin Smith’s disappearance is being heard. A missing six-year-old’s mother who has been charged with trafficking and kidnapping dropped her plea for bail on March 13, 2024, in the latest twist in a case that has gripped South Africa. Police fired teargas and stun grenades as tempers flared among protesters outside the court in Vredenburg during the latest developments in the case of Joshlin Rachelin Smith’s disappearance. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
Braamfischerville Phase 2 residents have been living with sewage flowing in their street for the past 15 years in Johannesburg, 13 March 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Wind blows Pope Francis’ cap off his head as he arrives for his general audience in St. Peter Square at the Vatican on March 13, 2024. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
A woman stands near the ‘Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine’, a wall with portraits of Ukrainian soldiers who died in the Russian-Ukrainian war, as the St Michael’s Cathedral is seen in the background, in the centre of Kyiv on March 13, 2024, amid the Russian invasion on Ukraine. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP)
Attendee Ryan Sewell poses for a photo of his Trump buttons during a Republican primary watch party for the presidential primary elections at Adventure Outdoors on March 12, 2024, in Smyrna, Georgia. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP)
Johannesburg Water fixes a water pipe at the corner of Bompas and Jan Smuts at Parktown North, 13 March 2024. Johannesburg Water announced an emergency shutdown in Dunkeld West and surrounds to allow for repairs of a 375mm pipe. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A Pakistani Muslim boy reads from a copy of the Muslims’ holy book, the Quran, at a mosque during the fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 13 March 2024. The Muslims’ holy month of Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Koran was during its last 10 nights. It is celebrated yearly by praying during the night and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. It is also a time for socializing, mainly in the evening after breaking the fast, and a shift of all activities to late in the day in most countries. Picture: EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB
A lightning strike during a thunderstorm in Montevideo on March 12, 2024. (Photo by Mariana SUAREZ / AFP)
Smoke billows from the Popocatepetl volcano during a celebration day in its honour in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico on March 12, 2024. A ceremony in Santiago Xalitzintla was led by Don Antonio Analco Sevilla, 69, who is believed by worshippers to have the ability to talk with the volcano in his dreams. Worshippers annually bring fruits and food as an offering to the volcano for this ceremony. (Photo by José Castañares / AFP)
Employees of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) celebrate the launch of the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) corvette, at the GRSE dockyard in Kolkata on March 13, 2024. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)
A protester burns tires during a demonstration following the resignation of its Prime Minister Ariel Henry, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on March 12, 2024. A political transition deal in Haiti marks a key step forward for the violence-ravaged country but far more needs to be done, with some experts warning the situation could deteriorate further. (Photo by Clarens SIFFROY / AFP)
A couple wearing wedding outfits pose for a photograph in front of the Louvre Pyramid designed by Chinese-American architect Ieoh Ming Pei, at the Louvre museum in Paris on March 12, 2024. (Photo by Guillaume BAPTISTE / AFP)
Visitors stand inside the construction site of the 30-meter-deep Austerlitz basin, a river Seine water storage and treatment basin, aiming to make the river cleaner for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on March 13, 2024. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Aerial view of colonial buildings on the waterfront of old town Willemstad, Curacao, in the Dutch Caribbean, taken on March 12, 2024. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP)
