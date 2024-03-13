24 hours in pictures, 13 March 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk holds his son X Æ A-XII during a visit at the company’s electric car plant in Gruenheide near Berlin, eastern Germany, on March 13, 2024, as employees resumed work after production had to be halted due to a suspected arson attack that caused a power outage. Damage to the lines knocked out power to the plant as well as cutting electricity to surrounding villages since power lines supplying the factory were set on fire in the early hours of March 5, 2024. Far-left activists from the “Vulkangruppe” (Volcano Group) have claimed responsibility for the sabotage, saying they aimed to achieve “the biggest possible blackout of the gigafactory”, a reference to the Tesla plant. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)