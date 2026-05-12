24 hours in pictures, 12 May 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A passenger of the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius is pictured while leaving by military bus after disembarking in the port of Granadilla de Abona on the island of Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands on May 11, 2026. Adverse weather conditions forced the cruise ship MV Hondius hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak and anchored off Spain’s Canary Islands to dock at Tenerife on May 11, 2026 before evacuations can be completed, the health ministry said. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP) Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni (L on vehicle) inspects a military parade during his inauguration ceremony as the newly elected president while his son and Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba (R on vehicle) stands behind at Kololo Ceremonial grounds in Kampala on May 12, 2026. (Photo by BADRU KATUMBA / AFP) USA’s Coco Gauff hits a return to Russia’s Mirra Andreeva during the ATP Rome Open tennis tournament at Foro Italico in Rome on May 12, 2026. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) Brides waiting to be wed look on during a mass-wedding celebration for Palestinian couples organised by the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) in Gaza City on May 11, 2026. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP) Mandla Mandela during the Mandela Legacy Sporting Series Media Launch at The Sanctuary Mandela on May 12, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Nelson Mandela Foundation hosted a pivotal media briefing at Sanctuary Mandela today to unveil the 2026 Mandela Legacy Sporting Series, a unified calendar of four major events designed to mobilize Madiba’s legacy through community engagement and athletic excellence. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) People march with a giant Palestinian flag during a demonstration commemorating the 78th anniversary of the Nakba, the 1948 displacement of Palestinians during the creation of Israel, in the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, on May 12, 2026. Palestinians annually on May 15 mark the Nakba, or “catastrophe” of the creation of Israel, which sparked the exodus of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP) Flocks of flamingos are pictured in a pond in Navi Mumbai on May 12, 2026. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) An explosion erupts in the area of al-Housh following Israeli bombardment as seen from Tyre in southern lebanon on May 12, 2026. Israel has intensified its attacks in south Lebanon as it trades fire with Iran-backed Hezbollah despite an April 17 ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that aimed to halt the fighting. (Photo by Kawnat HAJU / AFP) First responders affiliated with the Islamic Risala Scout Association gather at the scene following Israeli bombardment that hit one of their facilities in the village of Arnoun in southern Lebanon on May 12, 2026. Israel has intensified its attacks in south Lebanon as it trades fire with Iran-backed Hezbollah despite an April 17 ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that aimed to halt the fighting. (Photo by AFP) Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya (former National Head of the Hawks (DPCI) testifies at The Khampepe Commission Of Inquiry at Sci-Bono Discovery Centre on May 12, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The inquiry was established to investigate allegations of political interference in the investigations of apartheid era crimes. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi) A dog is pushed in a cart along the Boulevard de la Croisette on the eve of the start of the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 11, 2026. (Photo by Julie SEBADELHA / AFP) US actress and producer Demi Moore arrives on stage during the Opening Ceremony and the screening of the film “La Venus electrique” (The Electric Kiss) at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 12, 2026. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP) Polish singer Alicja Szemplinska, aka Alicja and representing Poland with the song ‘Pray’, performs during a dress rehearsal for the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 (ESC) at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria on May 11, 2026. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) ANCYL President, Cde Collen Malatji addresses a media briefing on the latest developments regarding the Phala Phala matter and other pressing national issues affecting young people in South Africa at Luthuli House Media Centre on May 12, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The briefing also reflected on the upcoming June 16 commemorations, the crisis of youth unemployment and the impact of illegal foreigners on the socio-economic conditions facing young people in South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 11 May 2026 Read more 24 hours in pictures, 7 May 2026