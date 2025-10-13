24 hours in pictures, 13 October 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Buses carrying Palestinians released from Israeli prisons under a Gaza ceasefire and hostage exchange deal with Palestinian factions, arrive outside the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 13, 2025. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)
US President Donald Trump (L) holds hands and speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, in Jerusalem on October 13, 2025. Hamas handed over the 20 surviving Israeli hostages on October 13 under a ceasefire agreement, as the US President and other world leaders geared up for a summit on Gaza. The releases are part of a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US President, with Israel due in return to free nearly 2,000 detainees held in its jails in exchange. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP)
One of the Palestinian prisoners, who was released in a prisoner-hostage swap and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, embraces a boy upon arrival by bus at Ramallah Cultural Centre in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, on October 13, 2025, coming from Ofer military prison in the Israel-occupied Palestinian territories. The initial stage of the Gaza ceasefire deal includes the release of 47 Israeli living and dead hostages taken on October 7, 2023 in exchange for 250 prisoners and 1,700 Gazans held by Israel since the war broke out. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP)
A supporter of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro sports a decorated beard during a march to commemorate the “Day of Indigenous Resistance” in Caracas on October 12, 2025. On Sunday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro called opposition leader María Corina Machado a “demonic witch,” two days after she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP)
This handout photo provided by the Slovak Police via its Facebook site on October 13, 2025 shows a damaged train at the accident site of two collided passenger trains near the village of Jablonov nad Turnou close to Kosice, Slovakia. At least 20 people have been injured as two passenger trains collided in eastern Slovakia, rescue services said. (Photo by Handout / Slovak Police via FB / AFP)
Deputy National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya arrives at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on October 13, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Weather in the Kasprowy Wierch area near Zakopane, southern Poland, 12 October 2025. A so-called inversion has occurred in the Tatra Mountains. While the Podhale region is cloudy, the sun shines at higher elevations. Clouds gathering below the peaks signal changing weather and the arrival of foehn winds. Picture: EPA/GRZEGORZ MOMOT
Afghan refugees en route to Afghanistan sit atop a halted truck with their belongings, as they await deportation at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman on October 13, 2025, amid heavy border clashes between the two countries. Pakistan’s military said on October 12, that 23 of its troops and more than 200 Taliban and affiliated fighters on the Afghan side were killed in border clashes overnight. (Photo by Abdul BASIT / AFP)
People take part in a national march organized by the Alliance for Peace in the Middle East, in Brussels, Belgium, 12 October 2025. The rally commemorated the victims of the 07 October 2023 Hamas attacks in Israel and condemned antisemitism. Picture: EPA/FREDERIC SIERAKOWSKI
People in the street protect themselves with umbrellas and plastic bags as heavy rains hit Tegucigalpa, on October 12, 2025. At least ten people have died due to heavy rains that have been falling on Honduras since the end of September causing landslides and floods. The National Emergency Operations Centre (COEN) reported that more than 9,000 people have been affected. (Photo by Orlando SIERRA / AFP)
Tourists take snapshots of a Humpback whale (Megaptera novaeangliae) during their farewell within the framework of the Marimba and Beach Folkloric festival , at the Pacific Ocean near Juanchaco, Valle del Cauca department, Colombia, on October 12, 2025. Since 2014, the Marimba and Beach Folkloric Festival — created to safeguard and celebrate the Afro-Colombian traditions of the Southern Pacific and to mark the end of the whale watching season — has stood as the main cultural and touristic event in Juanchaco and Bahía Málaga. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP)
Protesters gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice in central London on October 13, 2025, as The High Court decides in a three-month trial whether systems installed in Mercedes, Ford, Peugeot-Citroen, Renault and Nissan diesel vehicles were designed to cheat clean air laws. A trial involving five major carmakers opens at London’s High Court Monday, marking the latest chapter of the dieselgate emissions scandal that has rocked the auto industry for a decade. (Photo by CARLOS JASSO / AFP)
A Belgium’s newly purchased Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet arrives at the Florennes military airbase, southern Belgium on October 13, 2025. (Photo by DIRK WAEM / Belga / AFP)
Contemporary dancers perform at the Slum Party, an initiative by Innovate Dance Company, in Oworonshoki, Lagos, Nigeria, 12 October 2025, issued 13 October 2025. The Slum Party initiative, founded by Obiajulu Ozegbe in 2019, was created to curb gang violence in the Oworonshoki community and showcases the positive aspects of life in the slum, aiming to inspire hope among its residents. Picture: EPA/EMMANUEL ADEGBOYE
