24 hours in pictures, 14 April 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

International Anatolian Phoenix Exercise-2026 held at the 3rd Main Jet Base Command in Konya, Turkiye on April 14, 2026. (Photo by Serhat Cetinkaya/Anadolu via Getty Images) Young Sudanese footballers take part in a training session in an open football field in Salaboona district east of Port Sudan on April 13, 2026. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) Holocaust survivor Wanda Albinska lights a memorial lamp at the Yom Hashoah event held by the South African Board of Jewish Deputies at King David School in Linksfield, 14 April 2026. Picture: Neil McCartney Suspended Julius Mkhwanazi testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on April 14, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate and report on the veracity, scope, and extent of the allegations made on 6 July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that South Africa’s criminal justice system was compromised. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) Israeli forces raid the streets and shut down a school while they detain several Palestinians, on April 14, 2026, in Hebron, West Bank, Palestine. (Photo by Amer Shallodi/Anadolu via Getty Images) Major General Philippus Jacobs at the Khampepe Commission at Sci-Bono Discovery Centre on April 14, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The inquiry was established to investigate allegations of political interference in the investigations of apartheid era crimes. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi) A woman carries firewood on her head to cook food amid shortage of Liquified petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders on April 12, 2026 in a village of Mathura, India. (Photo by Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images) Palestinians continue to struggle for survival amid Israel’s blockade on the Gaza Strip and the limited entry of humanitarian aid in Khan Yunis, Palestine on April 14, 2026. Families whose homes were destroyed in attacks are sheltering in classrooms and makeshift tents set up in the yard of a school in Khan Yunis, trying to sustain their daily lives with scarce resources. (Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images) A lawyer holds a sign depicting France’s President Emmanuel Macron during a demonstration against the “SURE” (Useful, Fast and Effective Sentencing) draft bill, in particular its proposal to introduce plea bargaining in criminal matters, as the French Senate begins debating the text, in Paris on April 13, 2026. Lawyers across France staged a nationwide “Justice morte” (Dead Justice) stoppage called by most of the country’s 164 bar associations, as the Senate opened debate on the bill which the government says is needed to tackle a backlog of more than 6,000 pending criminal cases. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) The marble statue by Michelangelo, “The Dying Slave”, is exhibited at the musée du Louvre, in Paris, on April 14, 2026 on the eve of the opening of the exhibition “Michel-Ange Rodin – Corps Vivants”. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) A fox pays a visit to the Chancellery as journalists wait for the arrival of head of the African Union Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf in Berlin on April 14, 2026. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) A red smoke flare is seen being held by a fan outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain FC at Anfield on April 14, 2026 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) A supporter of Colombia’s presidential candidate Paloma Valencia holds a dove-shaped cutout during a campaign rally in Rionegro, Antioquia department, Colombia, on April 13, 2026. The Colombian government reinforced security for opposition presidential candidate Paloma Valencia after she reported receiving death threats less than two months before the election. Colombia will hold presidential elections on May 31. (Photo by Jaime SALDARRIAGA / AFP) This photograph shows wild bluebells, which usually bloom around mid-April turning the forest completely blue, in the Hallerbos, also known as the “Blue Forest”, near the Belgian city of Halle on April 14, 2026. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP) MORE PICTURES: Nature photography at its best Read more 24 hours in pictures, 8 April 2026