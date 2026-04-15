24 hours in pictures, 15 April 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema (C) arrives at the East London Regional court in East London on April 15, 2026 for his sentencing for firing an assault rifle at a rally eight years ago. The state is seeking the maximum 15-year jail term for Malema, who was found guilty in October 2024 of violating firearm laws by shooting a gun in the air at an EFF celebration near the city in 2018. (Photo by Mark Andrews / AFP) Angelique Van Der Ross, left, and Ntando Mhlongo pose for a photograph with various colourful slippers, 15 April 2026, at the launch of Reach For A Dream’s Slipper Day, held at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg. Slipper Day is the foundation’s biggest annual fundraiser calling on South Africans to buy a R20 sticker and wear it with their slippers on the 29 May, to help make dreams come true for children with life-threatening illnesses. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen People pay tribute to the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il at Mansu Hill in Pyongyang on April 15, 2026, to mark the 114th birth anniversary of late leader Kim Il Sung, celebrated as the “Day of the Sun”. (Photo by KIM Won Jin / AFP) A giant banner depicting the Strait of Hormuz is displayed at Fatemi Square, featuring Ali Reza Tangsiri, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy who was killed in a US-Israeli attack, and Iranian military leader Rais Ali Delvarion April 15, 2026, in Tehran, Iran. (Photo by Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images) Marikana community, organised under the Greater Local Community (GLC) civic organisation, pickets outside Samancor Chrome Head Office in Sandton, Johannesburg, 15 April 2026, for unemployment, exclusion, and the systematic failure of mining capital. The main grievances raised by the GLC include the lack of local empowerment and procurement opportunities, the extremely high levels of unemployment in surrounding communities, the lack of transparency around Social and Labour Plans, the failure to provide training and upskilling opportunities for local residents, and the concentration of opportunities in the hands of a connected few while the majority remain excluded. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Fishermen prepare to have tea while waiting for customers with their final catch at the Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai on April 15, 2026 as a 61-day fishing ban takes effect along India’s eastern coast imposed to protect fish stocks during their breeding season. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP) Runners pull up after The Weatherbys Global Stallions App Handicap at Newmarket Racecourse on April 15, 2026 in Newmarket, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) Lufthansa pilots and cabin crew members gather for a protest march at Frankfurt Airport as their strikes escalate on April 15, 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany. The pilots, who were striking Monday and Tuesday and will strike again on Thursday and Friday, are showing solidarity today with cabin crews who have now gone on strike as well through tomorrow. The two labour unions that represent the two groups are seeking to pressure Lufthansa management over better retirement benefits for the pilots and improved working conditions for cabin crews. Meanwhile Lufthansa is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a gala event at the airport today. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images) Aerial view of a large number of scrapped cars piled up in an open area on the outskirts of Hangzhou, in China’s eastern Zhejiang province, on April 15, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP) A robot from Huibo Robotics is pictured cleaning a desk at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou in southern China’s Guangdong province on April 15, 2026. (Photo by Jade GAO / AFP) Faithfuls sing as they wait for the arrival of Pope Leo XIV at Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport in Yaounde, on the third day of an 11-day apostolic journey to Africa, on April 15, 2026. (Photo by Daniel Beloumou Olomo / AFP) A Shugendo monk uses a wooden pole to level the flaming cypress branches and prepare a path for practitioners during the Hiwatari Shinji (Fire Walking Ceremony) at Daishoin Temple in Miyajima Island, Hiroshima, Japan, on April 15, 2026. The biannual ritual, practiced by Shugendo monks, is held to pray for peace, health, and the purification of the mind and body. (Photo by Artur Widak/Anadolu via Getty Images) Britain’s Prince Harry (C), the Duke of Sussex, is seen after laying a wreath at the Last Post Ceremony during a visit to the Australian War Memorial in Canberra on April 15, 2026. (Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP) MORE PICTURES: Nature photography at its best Read more 24 hours in pictures, 9 April 2026