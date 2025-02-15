Farewell Saturday Citizen: A big thank you to our loyal readers

As the last edition of Saturday Citizen hits the stands, we extend our deepest gratitude to our readers and dedicated team.

There’s nothing quite like leisurely reading a Saturday newspaper while sipping a cuppa, catching up on the news, sport and weather, while saving time for the crosswords, travel, lifestyle and opinion pieces when you get a gap later in the day.

This morning will be the last time you can walk or drive to your local shop, fork out your hard-earned cash and buy a Saturday Citizen. Sadly, due to reasons out of our hands, today marks the last edition of Saturday Citizen.

It’s been one hell of a ride over the years, where we’ve had a lot of fun, but, unfortunately, “all good things come to an end” – words that don’t seem to make sense when describing how yet another newspaper has closed prematurely.

Farewell Saturday Citizen

For more than 15 years I have had the privilege of heading up Saturday Citizen as editor.

The hard-working, brilliant journalists, photographers, editors, subs, sales reps and plenty other “behind-the-scenes staff” – from drivers, production teams, marketing staff and secretaries – have made the job so much easier.

It’s not a job I’ve ever taken lightly and count myself blessed to have played a part in The Citizen’s history. We’ve never printed a blank page, so we must have done something right.

ALSO READ: Time to make new memories: A farewell to The Citizen’s Industria West office

Seeing the fruits of our labour on the news stands on a Saturday morning made all the fierce debates, long hours and extensive planning worth it.

We were able to consistently deliver a quality product for less than you would pay for a loaf of bread or a litre of milk.

Other than our tireless and dedicated staff, the real heroes are you – our loyal readers who have supported us through thick and thin over the years. You hold us to account every week.

You inspire us

You inspire us to bring out the best newspaper we can, while keeping you up-to-date online at citizen.co.za.

The Saturday edition has come a long way since it first appeared in September, 1976, when it started as a black-and-white broadsheet newspaper and cost just 10 cents.

It’s well documented what followed in the formative years of The Citizen and while we will never ignore the early scandals, we want to focus on the now and what’s next for the daily publication.

ALSO READ: Don’t steal that Kruger Park magic

Saturday Citizen has changed throughout the years, but its focus has always been to deliver a quality product with news that is relevant and entertaining for our readers.

We believe we have done that, and are super proud of doing so.

So now what for The Citizen? We know how our readers value their favourites each Saturday and we will endeavour to bring them all to you in a bumper edition on a Friday – starting next week – and accommodating other regulars on a Monday, starting the following week.

No-one likes change

No-one likes change, so we ask you to be patient as we move forward in this new chapter of The Citizen. If we’ve missed something that is dear to you, drop us a line and we can see how we can accommodate you.

A previous editor once equated bringing out a newspaper to publishing a small book each day, if you count all the printed words in each edition. Each Friday night, The Citizen team went to bed satisfied in the knowledge that they had brought out another best-seller.

Last night, sending the final page of the Saturday Citizen edition to the printers was a tough one, but we did so knowing that The Citizen team had done their best once again. We hope you enjoy it.

NOW READ: Bring on the Games’ magic…