IN PICTURES: ABSA Run Your City Durban

A field of approximately 10 000 people took to the streets of Durban on Sunday in the annual ABSA Run Your City 10k race.
10, 000 South African walkers and runners take part close to the Moses Mabhida stadium in the Absa RUN YOUR CITY DURBAN 10K race along the promenade in Durban. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
The Absa RUN YOUR CITY DURBAN 10k was won by Kabelo Mulaudzi on Sunday morning, in a speedy 27 minutes and 41 seconds. The ladies race was won by Clare Ndiwa from Kenya in 30 minutes and 50 seconds.
Photographer Rajesh Jantilal was there to capture the action.
