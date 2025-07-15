Multimedia

IN PICTURES: ABSA Run Your City Durban

15 July 2025

A field of approximately 10 000 people took to the streets of Durban on Sunday in the annual ABSA Run Your City 10k race.

Absa RUN YOUR CITY DURBAN 10K race

10, 000 South African walkers and runners take part close to the Moses Mabhida stadium in the Absa RUN YOUR CITY DURBAN 10K race along the promenade in Durban. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

The Absa RUN YOUR CITY DURBAN 10k was won by Kabelo Mulaudzi on Sunday morning, in a speedy 27 minutes and 41 seconds. The ladies race was won by Clare Ndiwa from Kenya in 30 minutes and 50 seconds.

Photographer Rajesh Jantilal was there to capture the action.

Carmen Barnard from Get Fit Athletics Club, does a dance with a local Zulu traditional Dance called Isizwile Dance group during the Absa RUN YOUR CITY DURBAN 10K race along the promenade in Durban. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Some of the 10 000 runners seen along the promenade in Durban. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Officials assist the first three runners at the finish line during the Women’s race during the Absa RUN YOUR CITY DURBAN 10K race along the promenade in Durban. yesterday. The winner Clare Ndiwa finished in 30mins and 50 seconds. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Second time runner Khona Mgobozi from Ballito jumps high in excitement. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Velipheni Ngcobo from Umlazi is the last person to cross the line as Isizweli Womens Zulu traditional dance group cheer him on. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

