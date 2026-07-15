24 hours in pictures, 15 July 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 15: Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on July 15, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate and report on the veracity, scope, and extent of the allegations made on 6 July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that South Africa’s criminal justice system was compromised. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s lawyer is Advocate Annalene van den Heever at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on July 15, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate and report on the veracity, scope, and extent of the allegations made on 6 July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that South Africa’s criminal justice system was compromised. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
US-South African actress Charlize Theron attends “The Odyssey” premiere at the AMC Lincoln Square in New York on July 14, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
The pack of riders (peloton) cycles past a classic car parked along the race route during the 11th stage of the 113th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 161,3 km between Vichy and Nevers in central France, on July 15, 2026. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
From left, Sphe Mkhize, Katlego Morifi, Faith Rasekgwalo and Neo Kenoshi, from FirstRand Volunteers, pose for a photograph after packing food parcels, 15 July 2026, during FirstRand’s 2026 Mandela Month volunteer programme at the FirstRand Think Precinct in Sandton. The initiative, held in partnership with Meals on Wheels Community Services South Africa, mobilised 2 500 employees nationwide to honour Nelson Mandela’s legacy by supporting vulnerable communities. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Spain’s supporters celebrate victory at the end of the 2026 World Cup semi-final match between Spain and France on a giant screen in ‘Madrid Rio’ fan zone in Madrid on July 14, 2026. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP)
Former Police Minister Fikile Mbalula briefs media after his appearance before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Case Inquiry in Johannesburg, 15 July 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
DA Johannesburg Mayoral Candidate Hellen Zille carry out some work at the unveiling of the Whole Of Society Model To Rescue Collapsing City Services at Eldorado Park Pool Ext 4 on July 15, 2026 in Soweto, South Africa. The model is a collaborative, public-private strategy aimed at rescuing the city from systemic collapse and a massive infrastructure backlog. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
Rastafarians gather outside the Milimani Law Courts during a ruling delivered virtually on the legalisation of cannabis in Nairobi on July 15, 2026. Kenyan justice on July 15 rejected a request from the country’s Rastafari community, which had demanded to be allowed to freely consume cannabis in the name of freedom of worship, but called for a national debate on the drug. Kenyan law makes possession of cannabis for personal use punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a heavy fine. The Rastafari community of Kenya launched legal action in 2021, demanding that this law be declared unconstitutional because it infringes on their religious freedom, or that it not be applied to them, in the name of freedom of worship. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP)
Malawian migrants line up to board a bus while gathering in front of the Malawian Consulate in Johannesburg, on July 14, 2026 ahead of their repatriation towards Malawi. Several thousands more foreign nationals clamoured to leave South Africa on July 3, after a push that has already seen around 35,000 go home. The exodus began weeks ago as fringe groups began demanding all illegal migrants leave by June 30, in a campaign that saw violent protests and clashes. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
A labourer carries fruit baskets at a wholesale market in Lahore on July 15, 2026. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
Members of the MK Party protest from the MK outside the Western Cape High Court during the urgent interdict hearing on Phala Phala on July 15, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa wants the Parliament’s Section 89 impeachment process suspended while the Section 89 Independent Panel report is reviewed. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
Advocates Wim Trengove, and Dali Mpofu, exchange pleasantries at the urgent interdict hearing on Phala Phala at Western Cape High Court on July 15, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa wants the Parliament’s Section 89 impeachment process suspended while the Section 89 Independent Panel report is reviewed. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
A man fishes at sunset in Anare, La Guaira state, Venezuela, on July 14, 2026. The death toll from the earthquakes that struck Venezuela almost three weeks ago has surpassed 4,700, while almost 17,000 people have been injured, an official report released on July 14 stated. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)
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