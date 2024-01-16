24 hours in pictures, 16 January 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
South African comedian Trevor Noah poses in the press room with the Outstanding Talk Series award for “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)
Six-year-old Kayleigh Visser, left, prepares for her first day of Grade One under the watchful eye of younger sister Raelynn, in Jukskei Park. Schools open on 17 January. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
An aerial view shows snow covering houses in Birkenhead, northwest England, on January 16, 2024. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Hindu pilgrims walk to board boats at the confluence of River Ganges and the Bay of Bengal after attending the Gangasagar mela in Sagar Island, some 150 kms South of Kolkata on January 16, 2024. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)
An aerial view shows rolled-up inflatable dinghies and outboard engines, that are believed to have been used by migrants and asylum seekers who were picked up at sea whilst crossing the English Channel from France to England, stored in a Port Authority yard in Dover, southeast England, on January 16, 2024. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
Indigenous men perform the ‘Danza del Parachicos’ (Parachicos dance) to honor the Lord of Esquipulas during a pilgrimage in the municipality of Chiapa de Corzo, Mexico, 15 January 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE
Pedestrians make their way past an overflooded stormwater drain in Bosmont during heavy rains, 16 January 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Drivers navigate past a flooded section of road in Bosmont as a pedestrian looks on holding an umbrella during heavy rains, 16 January 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A mahout, elephant caretaker, walks with his elephants along a street in Biyagama on January 16, 2024. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
Limburg pies seen at a bakery in Sittard, The Netherlands, 16 January 2024. The pie is officially recognized by Europe as a protected regional product. As a result, shops and bakers are only allowed to call the pastry that way if it meets certain standards. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROB ENGELAAR
Parents buy school uniforms at Boxer School Wear in Johannesburg, 16 January 2023, ahead of the new school year. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
This handout picture provided by the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on January 16, 2024 shows him addressing Iranian clerics from across the country during a meeting. (Photo by KHAMENEI.IR / AFP)
Tractors block a main thoroughfare as farmers from the Midi-Pyrenees region of southwestern France take part in a protest against taxation and declining income, in central Toulouse, on January 16, 2024. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)
A woman feeds pigeons near the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh on January 16, 2024. (Photo by TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP)
Noah Moutsakis and Jack Solomons play with blocks on their first day of Grade 1 at the Cotswold Country Montessori School in Benoni, 16 January 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 15 January 2024