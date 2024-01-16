24 hours in pictures, 16 January 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

South African comedian Trevor Noah poses in the press room with the Outstanding Talk Series award for “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)