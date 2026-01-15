24 hours in pictures, 15 January 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Ekurhuleni Emergency Services manage a fire in Germiston, 15 January 2026, at a tyre recycling plant. The fire started at approximately 10am, sending a thick, black plume of smoke into the air, and also sending flamable chemicals running down the streets almost spreading the fire to neighbouring businesses in the industrial area. The fire was controlled before any damage was caused to neighbouring properties. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A stranded narrowboat is winched from in a collapsed canal, in Whitchurch, north-west England, on January 15, 2026. On December 22, 2025 Llangollen Canal collapsed, blamed on “embankment failure” by engineers, leaving narrowboat owners without their homes over Christmas. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
A mean wears a shirt with an image of deposed Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro as supporters of Venezuela gather outside the White House ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado in Washington, DC on January 15, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
A polling assistant from Uganda’s Electoral Commission counts votes after the closing of the polls at a public ground used as a polling station in Kampala on January 15, 2026, during Uganda’s 2026 general elections. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP)
Volunteer Yevgen Gutman cooks baursak, a traditional Central Asian bread, on a potbelly stove at a heating point in a park in Kyiv on January 15, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP)
A general view shows the sun setting beyond the skyline of Bangkok on January 15, 2026. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)
People along with their belongings use a boat to flee from a Kurdish-controlled area, in Rasm al-Harmal, east of Aleppo city on January 15, 2026. Syrians began fleeing an area east of Aleppo city on January 15 after the army gave civilians a deadline to leave amid fears of an escalation in clashes with Kurdish forces. The government is seeking to extend its authority across the country following the ouster of longtime leader Bashar al-Assad a year ago. (Photo by Bakr ALKASEM / AFP)
A priest cooks a rice dish as part of a ritual on the occasion of the Thai Pongal festival at a Hindu temple in Colombo on January 15, 2026. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
Gray cranes fly over Agamon Lake in the Hula Valley Nature Reserve as the sun rises in northern Israel on January 15, 2026. The Hula Valley is home to a unique migration sanctuary for hundreds of millions of birds migrating from Europe and Asia to Africa and back during the spring and autumn seasons. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)
Shiite Muslim pilgrims march with a symbolic coffin in the shrine of the 8th-century Imam Musa al-Kadhim, during the annual commemoration of his death on 25 Rajab according to the Muslim Hijri calendar, in the Kadhimiya district of northern Baghdad on January 15, 2026. Pilgrims from various Iraqi provinces annually undertake a march on foot to reach the shrine to commemorate the death of Imam Kadhim, who is believed to have been poisoned by agents of the ruling Abbasid caliph Harun al-Rashid. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)
Berlinale Bear trohpies are seen on display as the Honorary Golden Bear (C) carries the name of 2026 winner Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh at the Hermann Noack fine art foundry’s production site in Berlin on January 15, 2026. The upcoming International Film Festival Berlinale, running February 13-23, 2025 ranks along with Cannes and Venice among Europe’s top film festivals. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
Farmers of the French farmer union Coordination Rurale temporarily lift the blockade of an oil depot for safety reasons to allow the exit of a truck loaded with ethanol during a protest against the EU-Mercosur trade deal in Saint-Pierre-des-Corps, central France, on January 15, 2026. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP)
This photograph shows shows tractors parked at a roundabout as part of an action of the farmers to demand measures to support the agricultural sector and protest against the signing of the free trade agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur countries in Namur, on January 15, 2026. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)
MORE PICTURES: Betway SA20 cricket fans light up stadiums across South Africa