24 hours in pictures, 15 September 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Gold medallist South Africa’s Alan Hatherly celebrates on the podium of the Men’s elite Cross-country Olympic race as part of the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Crans-Montana on September 14, 2025. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
A child holds a plastic container with a newly hatched sea turtle that is about to be released into the sea at a beach in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, 15 September 2025. Conservationist released around 400 turtle hatchlings on 15 September. The sea turtle conservation efforts in Kuta have been conducted since 2002 to protect sea turtles. Picture: EPA/MADE NAGI
A nodding toy of US President Donald Trump in a store in Windsor, Britain, 15 September 2025. US President Donald Trump is making an official state visit to the UK from 17 to 19 September. Picture: EPA/NEIL HALL
Birds sit in cages during a bird singing competition in Thailand’s southern province of Narathiwat on September 15, 2025. Some 1,250 birds from Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore were entered in the annual contest. (Photo by Madaree TOHLALA / AFP)
Visitors look at the artwork titled ‘Artist and His Model’ by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso during the press preview of the new exhibition ‘Theatre Picasso’ at Tate Modern in London, Britain, 15 September 2025. The exhibition explores Picasso’s fascination with performers, dancers, entertainers, and bullfighters that he painted, and it runs from 17 September 2025 to 12 April 2026. Picture: EPA/TOLGA AKMEN
School children pass a public bus, which had been set on fire by protestors, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 15 September 2025. All schools reopened on 15 September 2025 after Generation Z-led protests that began on 8 September left at least 71 people dead, including police officers, and caused structural damage. The military curfew imposed during the protests has been lifted. Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki became Nepal’s first female prime minister following a consensus between Gen-Z protestors, the President, and the Army. Picture: EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A family of three rides a scooter along a street in Tehran on September 15, 2025, a day ahead of the anniversary of the protest movement sparked by the death in custody of 22-year-old Iranian Mahsa Amini who was arrested for allegedly violating the dress code for women. The women-led protests that broke out after Amini’s death on September 16, 2022, challenged not only the rule of the obligatory headscarf that has been a key pillar of the regime but also the very existence of the clerical-based system, rattling Iran’s leadership over autumn and winter 2022-2023. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
(L-R) James Weaver, winner of the award for outstanding comedy series, Evan Goldberg, winner of the awards for outstanding directing for a comedy series, outstanding writing for a comedy series, and outstanding comedy series, and Seth Rogen, winner of the awards for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, outstanding directing for a comedy series, outstanding writing for a comedy series, and outstanding comedy series for ‘The Studio’ pose in the press room during the 77th annual Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 14 September 2025. The Emmys celebrate excellence in national primetime television programming. Picture: EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN
British actor Owen Cooper poses in the press room with the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for “Adolescence” during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
Handout picture released by Colombian Army shows a soldier working on deactivate a gas cylinder allegedly loaded with explosives by FARC dissidents on the road between Piendamo and Morales, department of Cauca, Colombia on September 14, 2025. (Photo by Handout / Colombian Army / AFP)
Athletes compete in the women’s 3000m steeplechase heats during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 15, 2025. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
