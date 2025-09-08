Multimedia

PICTURES: FNB Art Joburg fair treats art enthusiasts

8 September 2025

The art fair is the longest-running contemporary African art fair on the continent.

Mary Sibande’s Sophie in Attitude Devant sculpture is seen at the FNB Art Joburg fair, 7 September 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. The art fair is the longest-running contemporary African art fair on the continent, and aims to bring contemporary art to a broader, upper-income local market. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The FNB Art Joburg fair aims to bring contemporary art to a broader, upper-income local market.

Artist Paulo Nazareth’s “Intaka Esefestileni”, an artwork using maize, a taxidermied flamingo and wild bird seed, is seen, 7 September 2025, at the FNB Art Joburg fair at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Mikhael Subotzky’s “A Cape Town Landscape”. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Artist Ibrahim Khatab’s “Talking Walls I”. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A visitor to the FNB Art Joburg fair examines sculptures by Angus Taylor, titled “Lithic Levitation”. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Visitors attend the FNB Art Joburg fair. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Visitors attend the FNB Art Joburg fair. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Selected images by Pieter Hugo, captured between Cape Town and Nigeria, are seen at the FNB Art Joburg fair. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A visitor examines Kutlwano Makwela’s “Molora: Meta Angel” sculpture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Visitors examine Johannes Phokela’s “Original Sin (Inner Circle)”. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A visitor examines Abdoulaye Konate’s “Source de Lumiere”. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Visitors attend the FNB Art Joburg fair. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Deborah Bell’s “Reclamation” sculpture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Mary Sibande’s “Sophie in Attitude Devant” sculpture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Brett Murray’s “Government of National Unity” sculpture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Artist Paulo Nazareth’s “Intaka Esefestileni”, an artwork using maize, a taxidermied flamingo and wild bird seed. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Visitors pose in front of Mikhael Subotzky’s “A Cape Town Landscape”. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The Afroportals Project Space and Archive linking live conversations between South Africa and Nigeria is seen at the FNB Art Joburg fair. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Visitors attend the FNB Art Joburg fair. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
An artwork is seen at the FNB Art Joburg fair. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
An artwork by Phillemon Hlungwani. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

