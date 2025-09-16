24 hours in pictures, 16 September 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A batman hoverfly rests on a black-eyed susan at Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis, MD, on September 15, 2025. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)
A portrait of Spanish King Felipe VI composed by images of the Catalan independence referendum at the city hall of Girona, Spain, 15 September 2025. A judge had ordered, as customary on government buildings, the display of a portrait of the royal following a reporting by Spanish far-right party Vox. Picture: EPA/David Borrat
The Democratic Alliance’s Solly Msimanga MPL, Official Leader of the Opposition in Gauteng, inspects a section of the Modderfontein Bridge, 15 September 2025, after launching the DA’s infrastructure campaign aimed at highlighting infrastructure challenges and providing solutions. The bridge has been in a state of disrepair since 2021. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A Ukrainian rescuer service helicoptor flies above the site of a Russian drone strike on a warehouse belonging to a trading network of construction trade shops near Kyiv, Ukraine, early 16 September 2025, amid the Russian invasion. No deaths or injuries were reported after the overnight Russian attack in the Kyiv area, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. Picture: EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
The mother of Rashik Khadiwoda, who was killed during the Gen-Z protest, breaks down in tears while paying her last respects in Kathmandu, Nepal, 16 September 2025. Rashik was killed during the Gen-Z protest on 08 September 2025. The protest, which began on 08 September 2025 and was led by youths identifying as Generation Z against corruption and a government-imposed social media ban, turned violent and left at least 72 people dead, including police officers. Picture: EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Dumping trucks leave an illegal dumping site in Alexandra as they illegally pass through the premises of the Alexandra Substation, 16 September 2025. The dumping site is overflowing with building rubble and is now choking the Jukskei River. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Afghan refugees with their belongings arrive for deportation as they wait in their trucks at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Torkham on September 16, 2025. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP)
Sand is whipped up around a walker on the beach at New Brighton, Britain, 15 September 2025. Met Office yellow weather warnings are in place across much of Britain as an area of low pressure brings heavy rain and gusts of up to 70 miles per hour (112 kilometres per hour) in coastal areas. Picture: EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN
A picture taken with a drone shows a bridge in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 16 September 2025. Picture: EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
Women perform a dance during a parade to celebrate the 204th Independence Day anniversary, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 15 September 2025. Picture: EPA/GUSTAVO AMADOR
Members of the Armed Forces of El Salvador participate in a parade in San Salvador, El Salvador, 15 september 2025. El Salvador commemorated the 204th anniversary of Central American independence from Spain with a parade of students, military personnel, and police officers, which according to government authorities, was attended by thousands of patriotic citizens. Picture: EPA/JAVIER APARICIO
Dutch Queen Maxima leaves Noordeinde Palace for the Royal Theatre during Budget Day in The Hague, Netherlands, 16 September 2025. Budget Day, the new working year for the Senate and House of Representatives opens on the third Tuesday of September. Picture: EPA/SEM VAN DER WAL / POOL
Art Gallery Of New South Wales (AGNSW) staff hold placards depicting New South Wales Minister for the Arts John Graham and New South Wales Treasurer Daniel Mookhey as famous paintings during a protest outside the New South Wales Parliament in Sydney, Australia, 16 September 2025. Picture: EPA/BIANCA DE MARCHI
MORE PICTURES: Flower season in the West Coast National Park