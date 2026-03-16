24 hours in pictures, 16 March 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A Rockwell B1 Lancer heavy bomber takes off at RAF Fairford on March 16, 2026 in Fairford, England. Since UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer back-tracked on his initial refusal to allow the U.S. to use British bases to launch defensive strikes against Iranian missile sites, a variety of U.S. military aircraft, including B52 and B-1 bombers, have been spotted at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (L/R) Irish actress Jessie Buckley, Oscar winner for Best Actress in a Leading Role for “Hamnet,”US actor Michael B. Jordan, Oscar winner for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “Sinners,” and US actress Amy Madigan, Oscar winner for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Weapons,” pose in the press room during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) Protesters gather and chant slogans in opposition to the dispatch of South Korean warships to the Strait of Hormuz during a demonstration in front of the U.S. Embassy on March 16, in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Hwawon Lee/Anadolu via Getty Images) Members of PETA protest outside the Vanity Fair Oscar party on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) Christians walk the Stations of the Cross during the Veneration of the Holy Cross celebration in the village of Stradch, Lviv region, Ukraine on March 15, 2026. Orthodox Christians are observing the Easter Lent. Every year, on the third Sunday of Lent, thousands of pilgrims travel to Stradch to take part in the Stations of the Cross pilgrimage. (Photo by Michael Sorrow/Anadolu via Getty Images) Muslims gather at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to perform prayers and mark Laylat al-Qadr, believed to be the night when the Quran was first revealed on March 16, 2026 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mohammed Zarandah/Anadolu via Getty Images) This aerial view shows thousands of attendees to a world-class football clinic at the Zocalo square in Mexico City on March 15, 2026, aimed at setting a new Guinness World Record. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP) Singer Luis Humberto Navejas of Mexican band Enjambre performs on stage during the Vive Latino Music Festival at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City on March 14, 2026. (Photo by Rodrigo Oropeza / AFP) Lifeguards conducting a simulated open-sea rescue by helicopter during the 60th ‘Paso del Hombre (Man’s Step)’ aquatic endurance test conducted by Salvadoran and foreign lifeguards in the Port of La Libertad, in La Libertad, El Salvador on March 15, 2026. In this 60th edition of the ‘Paso del Hombre (Man’s Step)’, organized by the Salvadoran Red Cross, some 230 lifeguards ventured into the open sea to swim more than 21 kilometers, as endurance training to be ready to attend to emergencies in lake, rivers and beach. (Photo by Alex Pena/Anadolu via Getty Images) A man walks past the destruction at the site of overnight Israeli airstrikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut on March 16, 2026. The Israeli military said on March 16 it had begun what it described as “limited ground operations” against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Lebanon was dragged into the Middle East war on March 2 when Iran-backed Hezbollah attacked Israel in response to the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes, with Israel launching air raids on the neighbouring country and troop incursions into border areas. (Photo by AFP) King Charles III is reflected in a donated mirror as he views donated and salvaged items awaiting refurbishment at the Renew Hub, a reuse centre in Trafford Park on March 16, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images) A masked woman takes part in a march to commemorate the International Women’s Day in Bogota on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Diana SANCHEZ / AFP) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 13 March 2026