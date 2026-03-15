PICTURES: Best of British Wildlife Photography Awards

The winners of the annual British Wildlife Photography Awards have been announced.

Photographers competed in the leading British Wildlife Photography Awards for the grand prize of £3 500, with a striking image of a toad swimming across a woodland reflection taking the top prize in this prestigious award.

Here we bring you a selection of the winning images.

Photographer Paul Hobson earned top honours, winning the competition’s grand prize and being named the British Wildlife Photographer of the Year. Hobson’s mesmerising photo, which also won the competition’s Black and White category, was captured from a pond-floor perspective in Sheffield, England, and shows a toad swimming across the water’s surface. Picture: Paul Hobson/British Wildlife Photography Awards

Coast and Marine, Winner. James Lynott captured this image of a spiny squat lobster fluorescing during a night dive in Loch Fyne, off the Firth of Clyde in Scotland, in November 2024. Picture: James Lynott/British Wildlife Photography Awards

Habitat, Winner. “Dippers are creatures of habit, and after spending numerous days observing these entertaining birds I was able to discover many of their favoured rocks,” says Marc Humphrey. Picture: Marc Humphrey/British Wildlife Photography Awards

Urban Wildlife, Winner, titled ‘Asleep at the Wheel’. Simon Withyman discovered a family of foxes living on a trading estate, using his car as a hide. He says: “Over several weeks, I gradually introduced myself and my camera equipment, allowing time for this young mother to become familiar with my presence and learn that I posed no threat.” Picture: Simon Withyman/British Wildlife Photography Awards

11-years-old and under, Winner. “I adore bees and have spent a lot of time this year studying them and finding out about what I can do to help the wild bees around our garden thrive,” explains Jamie Smart. “I designed and made a bee hotel using clay and have watched it flourish.” Picture: Jamie Smart/British Wildlife Photography Awards

12 to 14-years-old, Winner. Jack Crockford says: “This is the Eurasian hobby, a small yet remarkably agile bird of prey. They combine their speed with this agility for a unique trait; catching insects mid-air. In this moment, a mayfly was unlucky as it became the hobby’s next snack.” Picture: Jack Crockford/British Wildlife Photography Awards

Animal Portraits, Winner. “I’ve been visiting Ardnamurchan in Scotland for 10 years now and it keeps me coming back,” says Alastair Marsh. “I visit every year in the hope of seeing pine martens. In the summer of 2024 I had one of my best visits up north with plenty of sightings, tempted by a small amount of peanuts I left out each evening. Every so often this young male would stand up to get a better view above the heather in front of him.” Picture: Alastair Marsh/British Wildlife Photography Awards

Animal Behavior, Runner-Up. titled ‘The Fur Flew’. Picture: Sarah Darnell/British Wildlife Photography Awards

Animal Portraits, Runner-Up, titled ‘Through the Lavender’. Picture: Felix Belloin/British Wildlife Photography Awards

Wild Woods, Winner, titled ‘Beams of Brightness’. Picture: Mark Richardson/British Wildlife Photography Awards

Winner of the Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year award. Ben Lucas took this image of a mute swan in Hornchurch, east London. He says: “This was such an adorable moment to witness. A whole family of mute swans swam up to me as I was quietly sitting on the bank of a beautiful lake. They all lay down for a rest right beside me.” Picture: Ben Lucas/British Wildlife Photography Awards

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