24 hours in pictures, 17 September 2025

17 September 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Jenique Botha Miss Earth 2025

Jenique Botha, 2nd from left, is crowned 2025 Miss Earth South Africa, 17 September 2025, at a prestigious event at Thaba Eco Hotel in the south of Joburg. Alongside her are third runner-up Mpho Moleya, left, second runner-up Tshiamo Morare, 2nd from left, and first runner-up Brilliant Dzavana, right. Botha is a 22-year-old student at the North West University studying her LLB and is a BCom Law graduate. Miss Earth is an annual international major beauty pageant that advocates for environmental awareness, conservation and social responsibility. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Pope Leo XIV holds weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square
Pope Leo XIV arrives to lead the weekly general audience in Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City, 17 September 2025. Picture: EPA/ETTORE FERRARI
Students wear masks of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Students wear masks of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate his 75th birthday, in Chandigarh on September 17, 2025. (Photo by AFP)
Athletics World Championships Tokyo 25
(from L) Christopher Taylor of Jamaica, Andre de Grasse of Canada, Noah Lyles of the USA and Eseosa Fostine Desalu of Italy compete in heat 4 of the Men’s 200m at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, 17 September 2025. Picture: EPA/KIYOSHI OTA
Parade celebrating the 215th anniversary of Mexico's independence
Fireworks show the colors of the national flag during the parade marking the 215th anniversary of Mexico’s independence in Mexico City, Mexico, 16 September 2025. Mexico celebrated the start of the Mexican War of Independence in 1810, that led to independence from the Spanish Empire in 1821. Picture: EPA/JOSE MENDEZ
Red deer rutting season in Silz
A male red deer (Cervus elaphus) during the rutting season in the wildlife and hiking park in Silz near Landau, Germany, 17 September 2025. The rutting season of the red deer begins in September and ends in the middle of October. Picture: EPA/RONALD WITTEK
Malawians vote in general election
Citizens line up to cast their vote in the general elections at Ndiradev polling center in Blantyre, Malawi, 16 September 2025. Malawian voters are heading to the polls on 16 September, to elect a new president from a field of 17 candidates, as well as members of parliament and local councillors. Picture: EPA/STRINGER
Madlanga Commission
MK Party members stage pickets outside Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, 17 September 2025, where the much-anticipated Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is underway. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen
KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi takes the stand at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria, 17 September 2025, during the public hearings. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen
Clouds loom over the night sky in Aizawl
Clouds loom over the night sky in Aizawl, capital of India’s north-eastern state of Mizoram on September 17, 2025. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)
cars at a port in Lianyungang
This picture shows cars at a port in Lianyungang, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province on September 17, 2025. (Photo by AFP)
Aviation open-day of Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force, Changchun Air Show
Aircraft fly during a preview of the 2025 aviation open-day activities of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force and Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China’s Jilin Province, 16 September 2025. The 2025 aviation open-day activities of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force and Changchun Air Show will be held on 19 September 2025. Picture: EPA/XINHUA / TANG CHENGZHUO
Opening ceremony of the 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)
South Korean girl group Blackpink’s Lisa arrives at the opening ceremony of the 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in Busan, South Korea, 17 September 2025. The festival runs from 17 to 26 September 2025. Picture: EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

