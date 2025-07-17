24 hours in pictures, 17 July 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A sprinkler machine cools the air, the ground, and people during a hot day on the Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square in St. Petersburg, Russia, 16 July 2025. The temperature reached up to 28 degrees Celsius in Russia’s second largest city. Picture: EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV