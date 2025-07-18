24 hours in pictures, 18 July 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Australia’s artistic swimmer Margo Joseph-Kuo and Australia’s artistic swimmer Georgia Courage-Gardiner compete in the preliminary round of the women’s duet technical artistic swimming event during the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore on July 18, 2025. (Photo by François-Xavier MARIT / AFP)