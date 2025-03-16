48 hours in pictures, 16 March 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Erica Januza, Rio Carnival Queen of the Drums, during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Chinese Community of Cape Town during the 2025 Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 15, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Men adorned with tattoos stand at an artist’s stall at the Thailand Tattoo Expo 2025 in Bangkok on March 15, 2025. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP) Competitors have water thrown over them as they take part in the annual UK wife carrying race on March 16, 2025 in Dorking, England. The UK Wife Carrying Race was first held in 2008, and features either males or females carrying a ‘wife’ who can be anyone over 18 that meets the weigh-in requirements. Competitors traverse the 380m course up and down The Nower, a steep hill with a 15m ascent. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Members of a historical military club take part in a reenactment of the Battle of Kolobrzeg in Kolobrzeg, northwestern Poland, March 16, 2025. The Battle of Kolberg (or Battle of Kolobrzeg) was the taking of the city of Kolberg, now known as Kolobrzeg, in Pomerania by the Soviet Army and its Polish allies from Nazi German forces during the World War II East Pomeranian Offensive. From March 4 to 18, 1945, intense urban fighting took place between Soviet and Polish forces and the German army for control of the city. The Germans managed to evacuate much of their military personnel and refugees from the city via sea before it was captured by Polish forces on March 18. Picture: EPA-EFE/JERZY MUSZYNSKI An Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) tracker dog at the collapsed Wilhelmina tower in Valkenburg, The Netherlands, 16 March 2025. The tower suddenly collapsed overnight on 16 March with the cause still unknown. The observation tower on the Heunsberg, a national monument, is a well-known attraction in the South Limburg town. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARCEL VAN HOORN A model presents a creation by Tunisian designer Fatma Ben Abdellah during the fashion show at the Bardo National Museum in Tunis, Tunisia, 15 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA Runners run over the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein on a rainy day as they take part in the half marathon of the Motsepe Foundation’s Race To Gender Equality, 16 March 2025. Hosted annually to commemorate International Women’s Day, the Race to Gender Equality aims to promote efforts that will unlock the full potential of women and girls. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Caster Semenya and Sifiso Yengwa hand out medals at the Motsepe Foundation’s Race To Gender Equality, 16 March 2025, at the Randburg Sports Complex. The race features half marathon, 10 kilometre and 5 kilometre distances. Hosted annually to commemorate International Women’s Day, the Race to Gender Equality aims to promote efforts that will unlock the full potential of women and girls. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A man in costume takes part in a parade on the eve of the Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations in downtown Madrid, Spain, 15 March 2025. St. Patrick’s Day is marked annually on 17 March to commemorate Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. Picture: EPA-EFE/VICTOR LERENA A giant panda cub named Katyusha (R) and her mother Ding Ding inside an enclosure during the celebration of World Panda Day at the zoo in Moscow, Russia, 16 March 2025. World Panda Day is celebrated to raise awareness of one of the world’s most beloved yet endangered animals. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV Runners participate in the 2025 Seoul Marathon in Seoul on March 16, 2025. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP) A taxi drives past a water reflection of Market Theatre in Newton, Johannesburg, 16 March 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Two boys practise their punches on a boxing bag during the Joburg Interclub Development Tournament at the George Khosi Hillbrow Boxing Club in Johannesburg, on March 15, 2025. (Photo by Christian Velcich / AFP) Some of the thousands of athletes compete in the Warrior race held in Johannesburg, South Africa, 15 March 2025. The event is the first of the year in a country wide series. The racers have to complete all the obstacles like Mud Monster, Big Balls and Submerge in over a 15 km race, that involves jumping over burning fires, crawling through mud under a wire fence, battling up slippery slopes and running or swimming across water obstacles. The Warrior Race has become very popular among families, work colleagues and other teams. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK A motorist drives over a bridge crossing an engrossed stream in Pinetown, on March 14, 2025. The body of a woman was recovered from the stream in Pinetown after her vehicle was swept away by floodwaters that caused extensive damages and disruptions in KwaZulu Natal. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) Members of the Jewish community wearing fancy dress pose for a photograph as they celebrate the religious festival of Purim in Manchester, in north-west England, on March 14, 2025. The carnival-like Purim holiday is celebrated with parades and costume parties to commemorate the deliverance of the Jewish people from a plot to exterminate them in the ancient Persian Empire 2,500 years ago, as recorded in the Biblical Book of Esther. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) Gal Gadot arrives to the premiere of Disney’s ‘Snow White’ at El Capitan in Los Angeles, California, USA, 15 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER A person lays a flower on the grave of former leader Kamal Jumblatt during a ceremony to commemorate the 48th anniversary of his assassination in Al-Moukhtara, Chouf Mountains, southeast of Beirut, Lebanon, 16 March 2025. Kamal Jumblatt, a Lebanese politician, the founder of the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) and the father of Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, was gunned down in his car near the village of Baakleen in the Chouf Mountains on 16 March 1977. Picture: EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH A ‘ninot’ of US President Donald Trump dressed as the Caterpillar (also known as the Hookah-Smoking Caterpillar) from ‘Alice in Wonderland’ is seen in Valencia, Spain, 16 March 2025. The Fallas festival is a two-week-long fiesta featuring installations of papier-mache, cardboard, and wooden sculptures that represent both fictional and real people and situations. Lihle Thuthuka with his cup of soup which he received from The Twelve Apostolic Church of Christ members in Alexandra, in Johannesburg, 16 March 2025. The church cooks soup to feed the needy in the area. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Australian surfer Sally Fitzgibbons in action during the Meo Rip Curl Pro Portugal surfing event as part of the World Surf League (WSL) World Tour at Supertubos beach in Peniche, Portugal, 16 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CARLOS BARROSO