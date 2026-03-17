24 hours in pictures, 17 March 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Hindu devotees take part in a Melasti ceremony prayer at a beach in Denpasar on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali on March 16, 2026. Melasti is a purification festival which is held several days before “Nyepi”, the day of silence, when Hindu devotees are not allowed to work, travel or take part in any indulgence (Photo by SONNY TUMBELAKA / AFP) An aerial view of a funeral ceremony held at Fatih Mosque for historian, academic and author Prof. Dr. Ilber Ortayli, who lost his life at the age of 78 while receiving treatment at a hospital in Istanbul, Turkiye on March 16, 2026. (Photo by Cemal Yurttas/Anadolu via Getty Images) A PostBus passes flowers and candles at the site where a bus from the same public transport company caught fire after a man described as “disturbed” set himself alight, killing at least six people and injuring five others, in Kerzers, western Switzerland, on March 16, 2026. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) A picture taken on March 16 2026 shows a “Mascleta” fireworks display next to a Charlie Chaplin made of cardboard in the town hall square of Valencia, on March 16, 2026. Fallas are burned in the streets of Valencia every year on March 19 as a tribute to San Jose (Saint Joseph), patron saint of the carpenters’ guild. The Fallas festival was added to UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage of humanity list in 2016. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP) South Korean Buddhist monks perform full bows as they march towards the US embassy during a protest against the war on Iran in Seoul on March 17, 2026. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) Aereal view of the Victoria Alada (Winged Victory, known as the Angel of Independence) at the Reforma Avenue in Mexico City on March 16, 2026. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP) A fisherman unloads flounder (Paralichthys orbignyanus) and other fish from his boat at Buceo port in Montevideo on March 16, 2026. Despite strict oversight from Uruguay’s fisheries authority, the National Directorate of Aquatic Resources (DINARA), a 2025 analysis by the Network for Interdisciplinary Studies on Public Policies and the Environment (NIEPU) and technical evaluations by the Center for Marketing Information and Advisory Services for Fishery Products in Latin America and the Caribbean (INFOPESCA) warn that artisanal fishing is at a tipping point, strained by outdated boats, scarce financing and recurring sanitary restrictions-factors that threaten the survival of one of the country’s most traditional coastal livelihoods. (Photo by Eitan ABRAMOVICH / AFP) Firefighters extinguish a fire that swept through the site of an Israeli airstrike targeting Beirut’s southern suburbs, in the al-Kafaat neighborhood, on March 17, 2026. Lebanese state media said March 17, that Israel carried out dawn airstrikes on three Beirut neighbourhoods, hitting a residential building. “Israeli warplanes carried out two airstrikes targeting the Kafaat and Haret Hreik areas. (Photo by AFP) Paul O’Brien riding Dramatic Encore (pink, #2) on their way to winning The Southern Cranes & Access Ltd Mares’ Handicap Hurdle at Plumpton Racecourse on March 16, 2026 in Plumpton, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) A woman holds in her hands freshly-prepared biscuits being made ahead of Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Gaza City on March 16, 2026. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP) A group of young people enjoy a sunset on the Malecon during a blackout in Havana on March 16, 2026. Cuba suffered a widespread power cut on March 16, 2026, according to the national electricity company, against the backdrop of a severe crisis on the island caused by the US energy blockade. (Photo by Yamil LAGE / AFP) Two white-spectacled bulbuls feed on citrus, fell from the trees in a garden in the central Yuregir district of Adana, Turkiye on March 16, 2026. (Photo by Alaeddin Cogal/Anadolu via Getty Images) A mural of Max Dowman of Arsenal next to Dennis Bergkamp is seen outside the stadium ahead of a Bayer 04 Leverkusen press conference at Emirates Stadium on March 16, 2026 in London Colney, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) MORE PICTURES: Best of British Wildlife Photography Awards