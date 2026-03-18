24 hours in pictures, 18 March 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on March 18, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Handre Pollard chipping out of the bunker on the 18th green during the LIV Golf South Africa previews at The Club at Steyn City on March 18, 2026 in Midrand, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images) Members of the NYPD Emerald Society play as they march during the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York on March 17, 2026. (Photo by Timothy A. CLARY / AFP) People enjoy the warm weather under blossom in St James’s Park on March 18, 2026 in London, England. Some parts of the UK recorded temperatures beyond 20C today, making it the country’s warmest day of the year. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) A general view of a poster of footballer Sadio Mané alongside the Africa Cup of Nations trophy, on the building housing the family business in the Point E district of Dakar, on March 18, 2026. Senegal football fans slammed AFCON’S decision to strip the country of its Africa Cup of Nations title and give it to Morocco, calling the move a “disgrace for Africa” as they woke up to the news on March 18, 2026. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) sensationally stripped Senegal of their title late Tuesday, citing regulations about leaving the field, which members did during the end of the final match two months ago. (Photo by NICOLAS REMENE / AFP) Poison Ivy (Cecilia Nahel) poses for a picture with Tarzan (Adrian van Niekerk) at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, 18 March 2026, at the media launch of Rand Show 2026 Media Launch. A magical themed world for young adventurers featuring face painting, trampolines, and interactive learning zones. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen Children wave towards their family members after boarding a train at a railway station in Karachi on March 18, 2026, as people head to their hometowns for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr festivities, which mark the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) Firefighters extinguish a burning destroyed vehicle that was targeted by Israeli bombardment in Lebanon’s southern coastal city of Sidon on March 18, 2026. Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war on March 2 when pro-Iran Hezbollah launched rockets towards Israel in response to US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s supreme leader. (Photo by Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP) A Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) warden displays some of the syringe cartridges modified to carry live ants at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport law courts in Nairobi on March 17, 2026. Chinese national, Zhan Kequn, and his co-accused Kenyan, Charles Mwangi (both not in picture), have been arraigned to take a plea on charges of dealing in wildlife species contrary to laws regulating wildlife conservation after they were found in possession of more than two thousand live ants intended to be trafficked internationally. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP) An Israeli Air Force AH-64 Apache attack helicopter fires rockets while flying along the border between northern Israel and southern Lebanon on March 18, 2026. The Israeli military said it planned to strike bridges and crossings over the Litani River in southern Lebanon on March 18 to disrupt what it said were Hezbollah arms-smuggling routes. Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war on March 2 when militant group Hezbollah launched rockets into Israel to avenge the killing of Iran’s supreme leader. (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP) Hindu devotees carry an Ogoh-ogoh, a statue symbolising an evil spirit, during a parade on the eve of Nyepi in Surabaya on March 18, 2026. Hindus in Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-populated nation, will celebrate the “Day of Silence” locally known as Nyepi which marks the new year in the Balinese Hindu calendar on March 19. (Photo by JUNI KRISWANTO / AFP) This aerial picture shows vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on the freeway heading out of Jakarta at a toll booth in Cikampek, West Java, on March 17, 2026, as people are heading to their hometowns for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr festivities, which marks the end of the Muslim’s holy fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP) Sergeant Fannie Nkosi testifies at Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on March 18, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate and report on the veracity, scope, and extent of the allegations made on 6 July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that South Africa’s criminal justice system was compromised. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) US Revolutionary War reenactors fire off volleys at Saint Augustine’s Chapel at the start of the Evacuation Day exercises in Boston, Massachusetts on March 17, 2026. March 17 marks the 250th anniversary of British forces evacuating Boston after the siege of Boston in 1776, during the early part of the American Revolutionary War. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) Irish Guards’ mascot Seamus and his handler Drummer Joseph Aldridge stand for a photograph at Mons Barracks, in Aldershot, on March 17, 2026. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP) Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets with Tony Hudgell at 10 Downing Street, in central London, on March 17, 2026. In 2018 Tony’s birth parents Anthony Smith and Jody Simpson were sentenced to 10 years in prison after abusing Tony so badly, he had to have both legs amputated. The UK government has introduced a Child Cruelty Register through amendments to the Crime and Policing Bill inspired by the advocacy of Paula Hudgell and her adopted son Tony. Those convicted of neglect, abandonment, or FGM will be monitored in a similar way to sex offenders. They will be required to notify police if they change their name, move house, travel abroad, or live with children again. (Photo by Dan Kitwood / POOL / AFP) MORE PICTURES: Best of British Wildlife Photography Awards