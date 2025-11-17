24 hours in pictures, 17 November 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Steel sculptures, featuring zebras and egrets, by artist James Delaney are seen at Gillooly’s Interchange in Germiston, 17 November 2025. The sculptures form part of the JoziMyJozi initiative to revitalize the gateways to the city, ahead of the upcoming G20 summit. The sculptures, placed across the grass embankments of the interchange, are cut from steel, powdercoated in white, and set into the ground in concrete. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
An aerial photograph shows environmental campaigners filming content for social media on a large pile of fly-tipped waste, dumped in a field between the River Cherwell and the A34 near Kidlington, Oxfordshire, west of London on November 16, 2025. (Photo by Justin TALLIS / AFP)
A gallery assistant poses with a puppet used in ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’ film during a photocall for the upcoming ‘Wes Anderson: The Archives’ exhibition at the Design Museum in London, Britain, 17 November 2025. The Design Museum will host the first major UK exhibition of the filmmaker’s work, running from 21 November 2025 to 26 July 2026. The exhibition grants unprecedented access to Wes Anderson’s personal archives, accumulated over three decades, featuring more than 700 objects, many of which have never been displayed in Britain before. Picture: EPA/TOLGA AKMEN
Workers spray chemicals to contain the toxic foam floating on the surface of Yamuna river, in New Delhi, India, 17 November 2025. The foam is the result of an influx of untreated sewage, industrial, and municipal waste into the Yamuna river, especially in the Delhi stretch, which accounts for nearly 80 percent of the river’s total pollution. Picture: EPA/RAJAT GUPTA
A taxi is seen after a crash along Jan Smuts and Winnie Mandela Drive near Hyde Park Corner in Johannesburg, 17 November 2025. Picture: Nigel Sinbanda/The Citizen
A devotees takes a holy bath under the 108 stone taps of the Muktinath temple in Mustang District, Nepal, 12 November 2025 (issued 17 November 2025). The Muktinath Temple, located at an altitude of 3,750 meters, is a popular location for both Hindu and Buddhist devotees from India and Nepal, as it is believed to be a place to get Moksha (liberation). Picture: EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A new resident of the Lodz Zoo – a Two-toed Sloth (Choloepus didactylus) with its mother in the enclosure of the Lodz Zoo in Lodz, Poland 17 November 2025. Picture: EPA/Marian Zubrzycki
People visit the Liberty Sculpture Park in Yermo, California, USA, 16 November 2025. Liberty Sculpture Park is an outdoor art space in the Mojave Desert dedicated to commemorating victims of communism and promoting freedom and human rights. Through large political sculptures and plans for a memorial museum, it serves as a hub for activism and a symbol of resistance against authoritarianism. Picture: EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
Hindu devotees light Diyas, oil lamps made from clay or mud, to mark the auspicious last Monday of the Kartika month, at a temple in Bangalore, India, 17 November 2025. The final Monday of the eighth month of the Hindu lunar calendar, Kartika (October/November), marks the conclusion of the month-long observance of purity, fasting, and worship of both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. Picture: EPA/JAGADEESH NV
People gather during the annual Kadalekai Parishe, or groundnut fair, in Basavanagudi area of Bangalore, India, 17 November 2025. Farmers from across Karnataka and neighboring states gather on the last Monday of the Hindu calendar month of Karthika Masa to sell their first harvest of groundnuts, transforming the area into a bustling marketplace lined with heaps of groundnuts. Picture: EPA/JAGADEESH NV
Flags representing the nations of the G20 Leaders Summit at Johannesburg Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, 17 November 2025. South Africa will host the G20 Summit from 22 to 23 November in Johannesburg, and is the first country in Africa to host summit. United States President Donald Trump and Argentina’s President Javier Milei have confirmed they will not attend the summit. Picture: EPA/Kim Ludbrook
President Cyril Ramaphosa holds the son of Alexandra Lilian Amelia Abrahams as Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed members of the National Executive at Union Buildings on November 17, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. The ceremony follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent announcement of changes to the executive, aimed at strengthening governance and addressing key sectoral needs. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
A member of the Bangladesh security forces runs during clashes with protesters attempting to destroy the largely demolished Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, the former residence of Sheikh Hasina’s father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on the day the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) delivers its verdict on Hasina, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 17 November 2025. Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) found former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina guilty of crimes against humanity related to the suppression of student-led protests in July-August 2024, sentencing her to death. Picture: EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
Caxton staff, dressed in black, pose for a photograph, 17 November 2025, outside the Caxton offices in Craighall Park, in support of the G20 GBV initiative. The office fence has also been draped in purple. South Africa will focus on G20 priorities for women’s advancement, including addressing gender-based violence and femicide; tackling workplace inequalities. Women for Change, a women’s rights organisation, has also called for a planned action, dubbed the G20 Women’s Shutdown, scheduled for 21 November, a day before the two-day G20 Summit. Participants have been urged not to spend any money or contribute economically for the day, and to wear black in solidarity with victims of gender-based violence. Additionally, at 12pm, women are encouraged to join a 15-minute standstill by lying down to honour the 15 women murdered every day in South Africa. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
African National Congress’s (ANC) electoral committee Chair and former President Kgalema Motlanthe briefs media at Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 17 November2025, on preparations for the 2026 local government elections. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Different Buildings of the financial district are seen during the Euro Finance week in Frankfurt, Germany, 17 November 2025. The Finance week in Frankfurt runs from 17 November till 21 November 2025. Picture: EPA/RONALD WITTEK
