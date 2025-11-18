24 hours in pictures, 18 November 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Mounted metro police at the launch of the safety plan for the upcoming festive season at Muizenberg Civic Centre And Beach on November 18, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The launch event highlights lifeguarding and other proactive measures to prevent drownings, as well as enhanced road safety operations along major routes and in the vicinity of beaches and tourism hotspots. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
US President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 18 November 2025. Picture: EPA/NATHAN HOWARD / POOL
A grey squirrel eats an acorn in a public park on an autumn day in Milan, Italy, 18 November 2025. Picture: EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
Brown Mogotsi testifies at the Madlanga commission in Pretoria, 18 November 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
A small barn sits at the forest edge in a snow-covered landscape after the first snowfall of the season in the village of St. Margrethenberg, eastern Switzerland, 18 November 2025. Picture: EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER
The Peruvian Andes mummy ‘Chachapoya Man’ is displayed at Musee de l’Homme during the press visit of the exhibition ‘Momies’ (Mummies) in Paris, France, 18 November 2025. The exhibition runs from 19 November 2025 to 25 May 2026. Picture: EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Dr Mary de Haas testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on November 18, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Latvian Honor guards attend the Independence Day national defence parade in Riga, Latvia, 18 November 2025. The National Armed Forces, allied units, and services participated in the parade dedicated to the 107th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Latvia. This year, the parade has a new name, reflecting Latvia’s comprehensive national defence system and the significant contribution of allied countries to the nation’s security. Picture: EPA/TOMS KALNINS
Locals, helping the Greek Coast Guard in their rescue operation, navigate towards the south coast of Crete island, on November 18, 2025, aboard of a rubber boat with migrants, who were picked up at sea while attempting to cross the Mediterranean sea. (Photo by Eleftherios Elis MITZA / AFP)
Displaced Palestinians walk amid makeshift shelters in northern Gaza City, Gaza Strip, 18 November 2025, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Around 1.9 million people in Gaza, nearly 90 percent of the population, have been displaced since the Israel-Hamas conflict began in October 2023, according to the UN. Picture: EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
Praise Poet Masingita Shibambu at the G20 Social Summit: Opening Ceremony at Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre on November 18, 2025 in Boksburg, South Africa. The G20 Social Summit brings together a wide spectrum of stakeholders including governments, civil society, labour, youth, women, persons with disabilities, philanthropy, and grassroots organisations ensuring that the lived experiences of ordinary people shape the outcomes of the G20 process. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
A Boeing 777-X performs during the flying displays as part of Dubai Airshow at Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International Airport, in Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 November 2025. The 19th edition of Dubai Airshow 2025 runs till 21 November with the participation of around 150 countries and more 1,500 exhibitors, over 200 aircraft in the flying and static display, and 450 speakers in the conferences. Picture: EPA/ALI HAIDER
People light their phones as they take part in a demonstration during commemorations to mark the 36th anniversary of the 1989 Velvet Revolution, at the Old Town square in Prague, Czech Republic, on November 17, 2025. The Million Moments for Democracy Association holds a demonstration against the winner of the Czech Parliamentary election and Chairman of ANO party Andrej Babis, as Czech Republic commemorates the 36th anniversary of the 1989 Velvet Revolution. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP)
A man dries rays in Lianyungang, eastern China’s Jiangsu province on November 18, 2025. (Photo by AFP)
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 17 November 2025