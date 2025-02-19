24 hours in pictures, 19 February 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Candles at the crime scene after a stabbing attack in Villach, Austria, 18 February 2025. A Syrian asylum seeker attacked passersby on 15 February, resulting in the death of a teenager and injuries to five others. Austria’s interior minister stated that the perpetrator was connected to the so-called ‘Islamic State’ group. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAX SLOVENCIK

Workers try to move a vehicle as signs of damage caused by a tornado are seen at a car dealership in Montana, north of Pretoria, 19 February 2025. The tornado ripped through the area on Tuesday afternoon at around 5pm. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Resident Shirley Maluleka cleans out her apartment at the Sand Piper complex in Montana, north of Pretoria, 19 February 2025, after a tornado ripped the roof off her unit the day before. The tornado swept through the area on Tuesday afternoon at around 5pm. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A staff member cleans the floor as preparations continue ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting at Nasrec Expo Centre, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 19 February 2025. The Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will be held from 20 to 21 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK A large group called Cry Of The Xcluded who are workers, employed and unemployed, during a march against cuts ahead of the expected budget speech marched to Parliament on February 19, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The union rejects the current reduction in allocations to critical departments such as education and health resulting in staff shortages, limited resources and inadequate service delivery. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Environmental activist Paul Watson poses for a photograph during an interview inside a barge on the Seine river in Paris, France, 18 February 2025 (issued 19 February 2025). US-Canadian activist Paul Watson, 74, a pioneer of environmental protection and founder of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, defends his radical methods, which he calls ‘aggressive non-violence,’ against accusations of ‘eco-terrorism’, stating ‘When they accuse me at home of being an eco-terrorist, I simply say that I don’t work for Monsanto, or for Exxon. Don’t tell me that I’m an eco-terrorist. I haven’t hurt a person in 50 years.’ Picture: EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT Israeli soldiers detain a youth after preventing access to Palestinians waiting to be let back into the Jenin camp for refugees during an ongoing military operation, on February 19, 2025. Since January 21, the Israeli military has been conducting the major operation, saying it is targeting “terrorist infrastructure” in the northern West Bank areas of Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarem, where half a million Palestinians live. (Photo by Mohammad MANSOUR / AFP) Yemeni children carrying jerrycans on a donkey join adults fetching water from a central distribution spot at a makeshift camp for people displaced by the conflict in Yemen’s Khokha district, south of Hodeida, on February 19, 2025. (Photo by Khaled ZIAD / AFP) A person takes a selfie with Russian national flags installed in front of the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, 19 February 2025. US and Russian top diplomats on 18 February held bilateral talks on Ukraine in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, marking a reset of their countries’ diplomatic relations. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV An aerial view shows residential buildings surrounded by flood waters after overnight heavy rain in Karak, Malaysia’s Pahang state, on February 19, 2025. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) Law enforcement officials demolish hawker stands as the Executive Management Team of the City of Johannesburg led by the Executive Mayor Dada Morero visit near Bree Taxi Rank in Johannesburg, 19 February 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Pro-surfer Seth Moniz of Hawaii rides a wave at Pipeline on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii, February 18, 2025. (Photo by Brian Bielmann / AFP) Vapour is seen from chimneys on the Berlin skyline at sunrise on February 19, 2025. A cold snap due to a blast of arctic air saw the German capital Berlin record its lowest temperature, -11 degrees celsius (12 Fahrenheit) so far this winter, authorities have issued weather warnings in Germany’s northeast, advicing that sub-zero temperatures could cause hypothermia andfrozen water pipes. (Photo by RALF HIRSCHBERGER / AFP) A Lyle’s flying fox (Pteropus lylei) hands upside down carrying its baby in an enclosure at the Biotropica Zoological Park in Val-de-Reuil, north-western France on February 19, 2025. (Photo by LOU BENOIST / AFP) This photograph shows the “Little Magnificent Gold” creation by Chinese fashion designer Guo Pei, made with silk, gold and silver thread embroidery, during the “Au fil de l’Or, Art of the dressing from east to the rising sun” exhibition at the Musee du Quai Branly in Paris on February 19, 2025. Since February 11, 2025 the exhibition “On the thread of gold, the art of dressing from the Orient to the Rising Sun” revisits textile arts, from the Maghreb to Japan, including the countries of the Middle East, India and China. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP) Chancelline Joari nurses a gunshot wound on her arm while sitting in her hospital bed following clashes in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo at the General Provincial Hospital in Bukavu on February 19, 2025. Le président de la RDC, qui a récemment rendu une nouvelle visite à son homologue angolais, cherche des soutiens alors qu’il est fragilisé après la prise de la quasi totalité du Kivu par le M23 allié à des troupes rwandaises. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP) Smoke rises from chimneys at sunrise on a winter morning in Prague, Czech Republic, 19 February 2025. According to the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute, temperatures in the country dropped to an average value of around -12 degrees Celsius overnight, making it one of the coldest nights of this winter. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK A team attempts to drain water that has gathered on Corlett Drive under the M1 highway, 19 February 2025, after days of heavy rains across Gauteng. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Robots carry out welding operations in the body shop of the FAW-Volkswagen production based in Jimo district, Qingdao, eastern China's Shandong province on February 19, 2025. (Photo by AFP) Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, chairman of the Jewish Community Center Chabad Berlin, attends a solidarity prayer for the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, in Berlin, Germany, 19 February 2025. Over 70 hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip, including the bodies of 35 confirmed dead by the Israeli military. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER