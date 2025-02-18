24 hours in pictures, 18 February 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Demonstrators rally against US President Donald Trump and his policies during a protest near the US Capitol marking Presidents Day on February 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski / AFP)

The Hennops River is seen flooding over the intersection of Rabie Street and End Avenue in Centurion, 18 February 2025, following days of rain in Gauteng. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A vendor gestures as he arranges watermelons for sale at a market in Colombo on February 17, 2025. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) A former nurse, Sithembile Xulu with her former gardener Simon Mogale appear at the Lenasia Magistrate Court, south of Johannesburg, 18 February 2025, for orchestrating the killing of Xulu’s domestic worker, Busiswa Nxumalo, in a bid to cash in on a R6million insurance policy. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen COSATU members picket outside court during the appearance of former nurse Sithembile Xulu with her former gardener Simon Mogale at the Lenasia Magistrate Court, south of Johannesburg, 18 February 2025, for orchestrating the killing of Xulu’s domestic worker, Busiswa Nxumalo, in a bid to cash in on a R6million insurance policy. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Solar panels at Shotwick Solar Park in Deeside, Britain, 18 February 2025. Britain’s Labour government pledged in their election manifesto to double the UK’s onshore wind capacity and triple solar power by 2030, but have been criticised for expanding aviation and backing a third runway at London Heathrow in defiance of their own “carbon budget”. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN Supporters of the EFF demonstrate, 18 February 2025, outside Zanzou nighclub in Hatfield, Pretoria, after videos emerged of showing extreme violence and torture perpetrated by Zanzou’s nightclub bouncers against patrons who reportedly failed to settle their bills. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Russian dancers perform during the production of the ballet ‘Giselle’ on the stage of the Kyrgyz Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 17 February 2025. The classical Russian ballet troupe under the direction of Hasan Usmanov presents the ballets ‘Giselle’ and ‘Swan Lake’ in Bishkek. Picture: EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO A reconstruction equipment driver waits to cross the Rafah border point between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, in Rafah, Egypt, 18 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/Mohamed Hossam Models present creationa by Juan Duyos during a parade held as part of Madrid Fashion Week ‘Madrid es Moda’ in Madrid, Spain, 18 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/DANIEL GONZALEZ Ambulances of charity organisations and Lebanese Army vehicles deploy by rubble of destroyed buildings in the village of Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon on February 18, 2025 after the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the area. Lebanon’s army said it deployed in southern border villages and areas vacated by Israeli troops on February 18, as a withdrawal deadline expired under a truce between Israel and Hezbollah, following more than a year of hostilities, including two months of all-out war in which Israel launched ground operations. (Photo by Rabih DAHER / AFP) Students pull down the barriers during an anti-government protest near the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, 17 February 2025. Hundreds of students staged a protest against the government’s recent policies on budget efficiencies. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM Families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and their supporters marking 500 days in Hamas captivity during a protest outside the Kyria military headquarters calling to complete the hostages deal between Israel and Hamas in Tel Aviv, Israel, 17 February 2025. According to IDF around 73 hostages are still held hostage in Gaza. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN FC Porto fans gather near Dragao stadium in memory of former FC Porto president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa, Porto, Portugal, 17 February 2025. Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa, former president of FC Porto, died on 15 February at the age of 87. Picture: EPA-EFE/RICARDO CASTELO A soldier of the M23 movement supervises as motorcycle taxi drivers sift through abandoned military items looking for weapons and unoxploded ammunitions at the port of Goma, on February 18, 2025. Traders and travellers packed their belongings and paid their fares early on Tuesday for the long boat journey across eastern DR Congo’s Lake Kivu, the first sailing between the lake’s two main ports for weeks after fighting disrupted the service. Fighting between Rwanda-backed M23 fighters and government forces has raged for months in the towns, villages and cities on the DRC side of the lake, which straddles the border with Rwanda. (Photo by Jospin mwisha / AFP) Emergency crews gather at the accident site where a Delta Air Lines flight flipped upside down while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Canada, 17 February 2025. According to a preliminary statement from the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the flight Endeavor Air was operating crashed while landing at the airport, and all 80 people on board were evacuated. Picture: EPA-EFE/EDUARDO LIMA Alpecin-Deceuninck’s Swiss rider Silvan Dillier cycles during the second stage of the UAE Tour cycling race in al-Hudayriyat island in Abu Dhabi on February 18, 2025. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) An aircraft identified by the Philippine Coast Guard as Chinese Navy helicopter (L) flies near the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) plane during an aerial reconnaissance flight at Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on February 18, 2025. (Photo by Jam STA ROSA / AFP) A tourist poses for a photograph on the steps of the Sydney Opera House on February 18, 2025. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) The cast for Opera Australia’s debut production of Leonard Bernstein’s ‘Candide’ perform during the final dress rehearsal at the Sydney Opera House on February 18, 2025. The philosophical satire, described as both opera and a musical theatre hybrid, is set in the 18th century, and follows the titular character’s witty and wild journey through a world gone mad. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) PICTURES: Pooches put their best paw forward at Wesminster Dog Show