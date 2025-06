24 hours in pictures, 19 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A racegoer attends Royal Ascot on Ladies Day in Ascot, Britain, 19 June 2025. The horse race meeting and social event runs daily from 17 to 21 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL