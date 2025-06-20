PICTURES: Proteas parade trophy at Nelson Mandela Square

Captain Temba Bavuma and the Proteas celebrated the team's World Test Championship final success by parading the mace at Nelson Mandela Square.
Captain of the South Africa men’s Cricket Team, the Proteas, Temba Bavuma holds the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship Mace, 19 June 2025, during a meet and greet event with fans at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton after winning the event at Lord’s over the weekend. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Fans cheer for the South Africa men’s Cricket Team, the Proteas, during a meet and greet event, 19 June 2025, at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton after the team won the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship at Lord’s over the weekend. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
South Africa men’s Cricket Team players, from left, Tony de Zorzi, Kagiso Rabada and Wiaan Mulder during a meet and greet event, 19 June 2025, at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton after the team won the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship at Lord’s over the weekend. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
South Africa men’s Cricket Team players Marco Jansen and Tony de Zorzi dance with fans during a meet and greet event, 19 June 2025, at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton after the team won the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship at Lord’s over the weekend. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
South Africa men’s Cricket Team player David Bedingham downs a beer during a meet and greet event, 19 June 2025, at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton after the team won the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship at Lord’s over the weekend. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Captain of the South Africa men’s Cricket Team, the Proteas, Temba Bavuma holds the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship Mace as the team poses for a photograph, 19 June 2025, during a meet and greet event with fans at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton after winning the event at Lord’s over the weekend. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Fans collect autographs from the South Africa men’s Cricket Team players during a meet and greet event, 19 June 2025, at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton after the team won the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship at Lord’s over the weekend. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Aidan Markram of the South Africa men’s Cricket Team shakes a fan’s hand, 19 June 2025, during a meet and greet event at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton after winning the the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship Mace at Lord’s over the weekend. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Captain of the South Africa men’s Cricket Team, the Proteas, Temba Bavuma shakes a fan’s hand, 19 June 2025, during a meet and greet event at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton after winning the the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship Mace at Lord’s over the weekend. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Former cricketer Jack Manack takes a selfie with Kyle Verreynne as fans collect autographs from the South Africa men’s Cricket Team players during a meet and greet event, 19 June 2025, at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton after the team won the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship at Lord’s over the weekend. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
PICTURES: Proteas receive heroes welcome in Johannesburg