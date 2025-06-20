PICTURES: Proteas parade trophy at Nelson Mandela Square

Captain Temba Bavuma and the Proteas celebrated the team's World Test Championship final success by parading the mace at Nelson Mandela Square.

Captain of the South Africa men’s Cricket Team, the Proteas, Temba Bavuma holds the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship Mace, 19 June 2025, during a meet and greet event with fans at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton after winning the event at Lord’s over the weekend. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen