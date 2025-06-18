24 hours in pictures, 18 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A villager watches the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki as seen from Talibura village in Sikka, East Nusa Tenggara, on June 17, 2025. A volcano in eastern Indonesia spewed a colossal ash tower into the sky on June 17, authorities said, after they raised its alert level to the highest of a four-tiered system. (Photo by AFP)