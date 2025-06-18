24 hours in pictures, 18 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A villager watches the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki as seen from Talibura village in Sikka, East Nusa Tenggara, on June 17, 2025. A volcano in eastern Indonesia spewed a colossal ash tower into the sky on June 17, authorities said, after they raised its alert level to the highest of a four-tiered system. (Photo by AFP)
Vietnamese farmers transport harvested lychees to sell to traders at a wholesale market in Luc Ngan district of Vietnam’s Bac Giang province on June 18, 2025. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)
Pope Leo XIV waves to the crowd during the weekly general audience at St Peter’s Square in The Vatican on June 18, 2025. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
Captain of the South Africa men’s Cricket Team, the Proteas, Temba Bavuma (C) holds the Mace as South Africa’ fast bowler Kagiso Rabada (R) claps his hands upon arriving with the rest of the team at the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park on June 18, 2025 after winning the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship at Lord’s. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
Supporters of the South Africa men’s Cricket Team, the Proteas, hold cut out of its captain Temba Bavuma as they celebrate at the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park on June 18, 2025 ahead of their arrival after winning the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship at Lord’s. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
The Iron Dome, the Israeli air defense system, intercepts missiles fired from Iran, over Tel Aviv, Israel, 17 June 2025. Israel and Iran have been exchanging fire since Israel attacked Iran on 13 June 2025 as part of operation ‘Rising Lion’. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
US actor and cast member Scarlett Johansson at the world premiere of ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London, Britain, 17 June 2025. The film will be in cinemas on 02 July 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Race-goers wear extravagant hats during Royal Ascot in Ascot, Britain, 18 June 2025. Royal Ascot is the United Kingdom’s most valuable horse race meeting and social event running from 17 to 21 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Kneecap’s Liam O’Hanna (L) sits in a taxi after he left Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, Britain, 18 June 2025. The musician, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, also known as Liam Og O hAnnaidh, appeared in court on a terrorism charge related to displaying a Hezbollah flag at a November 2024 gig. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
A member of the Kenyan security forces fires his gun during a rally in the central business district in Nairobi, Kenya, 17 June 2025. Protesters demanded justice and accountability for Albert Ojwang, a teacher and social media influencer who died in police custody on 07 June. The protesters have also called for the resignation of Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat who has stepped aside a day earlier, pending investigations. Picture: EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on Tehran, Iran, 18 June 2025. Israel and Iran have been exchanging fire since Israel launched strikes across Iran on 13 June 2025 as part of Operation ‘Rising Lion.’ Picture: EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Ella Junnila of Finland competes in the Women High Jump event at the Paavo Nurmi Games as part of the 2025 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold, in Turku, Finland, 17 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT
A Pieris rapae butterfly flies trough a field in Soultz-Haut-Rhin, eastern France, on June 18, 2025. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)
A protester (C) wears mask of US president Donald Trump as protesters shout slogans and hold placards during a rally against US President Trump’s policy on South Korea, outside of the US Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 18 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
