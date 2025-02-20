24 hours in pictures, 20 February 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

An artist in costume performs at the Flowers Parade during the 152nd Carnival of Nice in Nice, France, 19 February 2025. The annual carnival runs from 12 February to 02 March 2025, and the main theme this year will be ‘King of the Ocean.’ Picture: EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Commercial handout image released by Munich against Hate on 20 February 2025. As U.S. and Russian officials met to discuss the future of Ukraine, activists with Munich against Hate and other global organisations called out European voters to mobilise against the policies of Trump, Weidel and Putin, calling for unity and democracy on Thursday, 20 February, in Berlin, Germany. Picture: EPA-EFE/Munich against Hate A picture taken with a drone shows sinkholes in Godstone, Surrey, Britain, 20 February 2025. The first sinkhole appeared in Godstone High Street on 17 February 2025 after a water main burst, which grew to a length of 20m (65ft). A second sinkhole appeared the following day, causing Surrey County Council to declare a major incident with an evacuation order for around 30 homes as a precaution. Testing inside the holes will take place and the repairs are expected to take months, according to the local council. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN Members from the NGO Reporters without Borders demonstrate with coffins representing Ukrainian journalists detained in Russia, at the Republique square in Paris, France, 20 February 2025. 20 coffins are placed in front of the statue of the Republic to represent the journalist Victoria Roshchyna, who died inside a Russian jail, and the 19 Ukrainian journalists still being held. Picture: EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng's Leader Solly Msimanga MPL delivers the True State of the Province Address (TSOPA) at lnkululeko House in Johannesburg, 20 February 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha of Canada compete during the ice dance rhythm dance event at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2025 in Seoul on February 20, 2025. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) Commuters ride a motorbike along a road amid rainfall in Amritsar on February 20, 2025. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) A pigeon sits on a railing under a roof covering, 19 February 2025, in Craighall Park, to shield themselves from the rain after days of heavy rains in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A craftsman makes animal decorations at a workshop in Peshawar, Pakistan, 20 February 2025. Pakistan exports a variety of handmade items, including marble, wood, carpets, mirrors, glass, shoes, embroidery, metal and clay pots, and other miscellaneous items, to the USA, Europe, Middle East, and Far East. Picture: EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB Security officers take positions as elected governors, mayors, regents, and their deputies march to attend their inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on February 20, 2025. (Photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP) Street vendors take shelter under plastic sheets during a heavy rain shower in Kolkata on February 20, 2025. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) Hundreds of elected heads of regional government salute during an inauguration ceremony lead by President Prabowo Subianto who officially inaugurated 961 regional heads and their deputies at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, 20 February 2025. Prabowo said that the inauguration, which was held simultaneously from the provincial to district/city level, was an historic moment and the first in Indonesia of regional heads resulting from the 2024 simultaneous regional elections. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA A member of the M23 movement inspects weapons recovered by residents during street cleaning as part of a special cleaning exercise and public meeting conducted by the M23 movement following the take over of the city at the Place de l'Independance in Bukavu on February 20, 2025. Burundi is experiencing the largest movement of refugees fleeing from the escalating conflict in the DR Congo in 25 years, the United Nations refugee agency said. The Rwandan-backed M23 movement has made huge gains in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, seizing the cities of Goma and Bukavu, prompting warnings to the UN's security council and stoking fears of a regional conflagration. South kivu's provincial capital Bukavu, home to some one million and bordering Rwanda, is roughly 50 kilometres (30 miles) from Burundi. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP) Art students paint a road ahead of Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 20 February 2025. On 21 February every year, Bangladesh celebrates State Language Day or Language Martyrs' Day, which commemorates the Bengali Language Movement demonstrations in 1952. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM