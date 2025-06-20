24 hours in pictures, 20 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

People ride a roller coaster at the new LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort, at the Jinshan district in Shanghai, on June 20, 2025. The largest LEGOLAND in the world will be officially opened in Shanghai on July 5th. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)