24 hours in pictures, 20 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
People ride a roller coaster at the new LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort, at the Jinshan district in Shanghai, on June 20, 2025. The largest LEGOLAND in the world will be officially opened in Shanghai on July 5th. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
PETA animal rights activists stage a protest outside the venue of Ajinomoto Co. Inc.’s annual shareholder meeting in Tokyo, Japan, 20 June 2025. Animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) activists are protesting Ajinomoto’s animal-testing policy and the alleged use of animals in food tests. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Minehle Wanyoike from Zimbabwe prays in the school chapel during morning classes as part of the Three2Six Refugee Children’s Education Project at the Sacred Heart Collage in Johannesburg, South Africa, 19 June 2025. The Three2Six Project, founded in 2008, is a bridging education programme for refugee and migrant children unable to access state schooling. Three host school communities including Sacred Heart College, Observatory Girls Primary School, and Holy Family College, make their facilities available to Three2Six each afternoon from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., after their regular school day ends. The children come from seven African countries, with the largest proportion from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zimbabwe. Many of the learners are undocumented refugees who moved to South Africa with their parents. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A priest baptizes a child during a mass baptism ceremony, sponsored by local officials, at the San Martin De Porres Church in Bacoor city, Cavite province, southwest of Manila, Philippines, 20 June 2025. More than 200 children were baptized in a mass baptism ceremony, a significant religious and cultural event in a predominantly Catholic country like the Philippines, where the baptismal certificates issued afterward often serve as a de facto birth record for newborns in communities lacking easy access to civil registration. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Students take part in a Yoga session on the eve of the International Day Of Yoga in Bhopal, India on June 20, 2025. International Day Of Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21 to promote the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of yoga worldwide. It was first proposed by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations, which officially declared it in 2014. Picture: Matrix Images / Sanjeev Gupta
Israeli Home Front Command team members walk at the site where Iranian ballistic missiles struck residential buildingsat the site where Iranian ballistic missiles struck residential buildings in Beer Sheva, southern Israel, 20 June 2025. Israel and Iran have been exchanging fire since Israel launched strikes across Iran on 13 June 2025 as part of Operation ‘Rising Lion.’ Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN EPA
A staff member remotely controls a bionic arm using force-sensing gloves at the 2025 World Semiconductor Conference & Expo in Nanjing, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province on June 20, 2025. (Photo by AFP)
Local people clean debris off windows at the site of a drone strike on a residential building in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, early 20 June 2025. At least 4 people were injured, including two teenagers, following an overnight Russian attack by shock drones on Kharkiv and its suburbs, according to the State Emergency Service (SES). Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV
Chinese-made cars are seen before being loaded onto a ship at the port in Lianyungang, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province on June 20, 2025. (Photo by AFP)
A visitor attends ‘Yolngu Power: The Art of Yirrkala’ winter exhibition at the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, 20 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS
