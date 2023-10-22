24 hours in pictures, 22 October 2023
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
US’ Lukas Davin Miller competes in the men’s 100m butterfly heat 4 swimming event of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023, at the Aquatics Centre in the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago, on October 22, 2023. (Photo by FranÁois-Xavier MARIT / AFP)
Ecuador’s Kathleen Jervez (L) and Mario Troya compete in the taekwondo mixed poomsae pairs cut off final during the Pan American Games Santiago 2023, at the Contact Sports Centre of the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago on October 22, 2023. (Photo by Javier TORRES / AFP)
Venezuelan presidential pre-candidate for the opposition Vente Venezuela party, Maria Corina Machado, casts her vote at a polling station in Caracas during the Venezuelan opposition’s primary elections on October 22, 2023. – Venezuela’s opposition is voting in primaries that will select a candidate to face President Nicolas Maduro in the elections next year. (Photo by Federico Parra / AFP)
Afghanistan’s delegation wave their country’s national flag as they take part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Asian Para Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou in China’s eastern Zhejiang province on October 22, 2023. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
In this picture taken during a media tour organised by the Israeli military on October 22, 2023, Israeli soldiers stand is a damaged school in Kibbutz Beeri along the border with the Gaza Strip, in the aftermath of a Palestinian militant attack on October 7. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)
India’s Virat Kohli is being helped by team officials during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on October 22, 2023. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)
Players observe a minute’s applause for legendary England midfielder Bobby Charlton whose death was announced yesterday, ahead of the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and West Ham United at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on October 22, 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
President of The Centre (Die Mitte) Swiss political party Gerhard Pfister answers to journalists during Swiss federal elections to elect a new Parliament, in Bern on October 22, 2023. – Switzerland’s right-wing populists look set to sweep Switzerland’s general elections following a campaign fuelled by anti-mass migration rhetoric and pledges to combat “woke madness”. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
People on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing watch as a convoy of lorries carrying humanitarian aid crosses to the Gaza Strip on October 22, 2023. – The first of 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered the war-torn and besieged Gaza Strip on October 21 through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, said AFP correspondents on both sides. (Photo by Mohammed Assad / AFP)
A protestor waves a Palestinian flag during a demonstration calling for peace in Gaza, at Place de la Republique in Paris, on October 22, 2023. – Thousands of people, both Israeli and Palestinians have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip, entered southern Israel in a surprise attack leading Israel to declare war on Hamas in Gaza the following day. (Photo by Emmanuel Dunand / AFP)
Canada’s Fay De Fazio Ebert competes during the women’s park final skateboarding event of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 at the Urban Sports Esplanade of the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago on October 22, 2023. (Photo by Guillermo SALGADO / AFP)
A priest performs a traditional ritual while offering prayers to an idol of the Hindu deity ‘Durga’ in Prayagraj on October 22, 2023, on the occasion of Durga Puja festival. (Photo by Sanjay KANOJIA / AFP)
Montpellier’s Ghanaian Italian forward #23 Kelvin Yeboah (R) fights for the ball with Nantes’ Turkish defender Eray Ervin Comert during the French L1 football match between FC Nantes and Montpellier Herault SC at the Stade de la BeaujoireñLouis Fonteneau in Nantes, western France on October 22, 2023. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)
AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Race winner Jessica Edgar of Great Britain and Rodin Carlin (11) celebrates in parc ferme during F1 Academy Series Round 7:Austin race 3 at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Chris Graythen/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Chris Graythen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Argentina’s Florencia Borelli poses on the podium with her silver medal after the women’s marathon final of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 in Santiago, on October 22, 2023. (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP)
South Africa supporters hold a poster of Britain’s Prince Harry and South Africa’s loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff in the stands ahead of the France 2023 Rugby World Cup semi-final match between England and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on October 21, 2023. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
South Africa’s hooker Deon Fourie (L) and South Africa’s lock RG Snyman (R) celebrate after South Africa won the France 2023 Rugby World Cup semi-final match between England and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on October 21, 2023. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP)