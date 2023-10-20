24 hours in pictures, 20 October 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Protesters burn an Israeli flag and a puppet featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a demonstration against Israel in Istanbul on October 20, 2023, after Turkey declared a three-day national mourning in solidarity with the Palestinian people. – Israelis and Palestinians have traded blame for a deadly strike on a Gaza hospital this week, with the number of deaths given ranging from dozens to nearly 500. World leaders have condemned the strike and protests have erupted in Arab countries and the wider Muslim world amid stark disagreement over the toll and who is responsible. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP)