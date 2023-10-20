24 hours in pictures, 20 October 2023
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Protesters burn an Israeli flag and a puppet featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a demonstration against Israel in Istanbul on October 20, 2023, after Turkey declared a three-day national mourning in solidarity with the Palestinian people. – Israelis and Palestinians have traded blame for a deadly strike on a Gaza hospital this week, with the number of deaths given ranging from dozens to nearly 500. World leaders have condemned the strike and protests have erupted in Arab countries and the wider Muslim world amid stark disagreement over the toll and who is responsible. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: A ballerina performs during the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) New York Symposium & Awards Luncheon at New York Hilton on October 20, 2023 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images for BCRF/AFP (Photo by Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
New Zealandís captain Kane Williamson attends a practice session at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on October 20, 2023, ahead of their 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match against India. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)
Mourners carry the bodies of six Palestinians, killed in a raid by Israeli troops, during their funeral in the town of Tulkarm in the north of the occupied West Bank on October 20, 2023. – The death toll from a raid by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank rose to 13, Palestinian health officials said on October 20, as casualties mounted in the territory while war rages in Gaza. (Photo by AFP)
EINDHOVEN – Overview during a press tour in the run-up to the Dutch Design Week (DDW). The work and ideas of a few thousand designers and inventors from various countries will be spotlighted for nine days in numerous places in the city. ANP ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN netherlands out – belgium out (Photo by ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN / ANP MAG / ANP via AFP)
People visit the Mordecai-Richler Library built in a repurposed church in the Mile-End borough of Montreal on September 26, 2023. – Books and children’s games have replaced crucifixes, prayer benches and candlesticks in old Montreal churches that have been saved from ruin by developers and community groups finding new uses for these relics of a once profoundly ecclesiastical Canadian province. Across the province of Quebec, other churches have been transformed into spas, basketball courts, climbing centers and a cheese shop. (Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: People walk through the morning rain by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 20, 2023 in New York City. The Dow is on a multi day losing streak as events in Israel add to global concerns about oil prices and inflation. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
A surfer checks out the waves at Kampinge Strandbad near Hollviken, south of Malmo, Sweden as the region is hit by Storm Babet on October 20, 2023. – Flights and ferries were cancelled in Scandinavia as Storm Babet moved in over the region, with meteorologists forecasting gale force winds and flooding in Denmark and southern Sweden. (Photo by Johan Nilsson/TT / various sources / AFP)
People sit by phone chargers connected to a communal group of electric socket hubs outside a closed pharmacy in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on October 20, 2023 amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (Photo by Mohammed ABED / AFP)
Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq avoids a bouncer during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20, 2023. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP)
Demonstrators shout slogan during a protest in N’Djamena on October 20, 2022. On the eve of the first anniversary on Friday of the deadly repression of a demonstration against military rule in Chad, the opposition is still the target of arrests, intimidation and threats, two months ahead of a constitutional referendum supposed to pave the way for “free” elections. (Photo by AFP)
Laser beams illuminate the sails of Opera House Sydney on October 20, 2023, during celebrations to mark its 50th anniversary. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)
Protesters, some wearing a Keffiyeh, take part in a demonstration against Israel in Istanbul on October 20, 2023, after Turkey declared a three-day national mourning in solidarity with the Palestinian people. – Israelis and Palestinians have traded blame for a deadly strike on a Gaza hospital this week, with the number of deaths given ranging from dozens to nearly 500. World leaders have condemned the strike and protests have erupted in Arab countries and the wider Muslim world amid stark disagreement over the toll and who is responsible. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP)