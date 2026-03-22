48 hours in pictures, 22 March 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A woman holds on to a food container as residents of the Fietas district in Johannesburg queue to receive food parcels during a charity drive organised by the Muslim Ziaee Institute South Africa (ZISA) on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr at the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, on March 21, 2026. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) Excited learners from Axios School of Skills from Eerste Rivier, Jean Maree, Elrenzo Booysen and Lorenzo Booysen, Rosa Torres -da-Cunha and Ester Adonis celebrate receiving their new bicycles as part of a partnership between Absa Group and Qhubeka bicycles during the handover ceremony at the Absa Cape Epic Grand Finale at the Stellenbosch University grounds in the Western Cape, 22 March 2026. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) supporters march next to the Sharpeville Human Rights Precinct, built around the exact location where the Sharpeville Massacre occurred, at Phelandaba Cemetery in Sharpeville in Gauteng, 21 March 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Betty Kolane lays a wreath at her uncle’s grave who was killed during the Sharpeville massacre at Phelandaba cemetery in Sharpeville in Gauteng, 21 March 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A Muslim arrives ahead of Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Seydina Limamou Lahi Al Mahdi Mausoleum in Dakar, on March 21, 2026. (Photo by MARIE RUWET / AFP) A supporter salutes as the national anthem is played during the “People’s March,” led by the African National Congress (ANC) in defence of the country’s sovereignty and democratic gains in Johannesburg on March 21, 2026. Thousands marched in Johannesburg in a show of sovereignty following pressure from the United States, as the demonstration coincides with Human Rights Day and marks 30 years since the adoption of the South African Constitution. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP) The pack rides at Noli Cape during the 117th Milan – Sanremo one-day classic cycling race, on March 21, 2026. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) JOHANNERSBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 21: Deputy President, Paul Mashatile during the Alex 10K Race at the Altrec Sports Complex on March 21, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The race aims to fund grassroots operations for the Run Alex Athletics Club and support the Read Alex Project, a Saturday programme aimed at improving literacy and educational outcomes for local children. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo) Spectators attend day three of LIV Golf South Africa at The Club at Steyn City on March 21, 2026 in Johannesburg. (Photo by Johan Rynners/Getty Images) An Iraqi girl enjoys a ride at an amusement park during Eid al-Fitr celebrations, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in the old city of Mosul, northern Iraq, on March 22, 2026. In 2014 the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) insurgents captured the Iraq’s second largest city Mosul from the Iraqi Army. It was retaken by Iraqi forces in 2017. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP) Iranian Shia women, including one covered with the Iranian national flag, take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at the Grand Mosalla mosque in Tehran on March 21, 2026. The Iranian capital has come under near-daily bombardment since a joint US-Israeli attack started the war on February 28, killing top officials, including the Islamic republic’s supreme leader. (Photo by AFP) Mourners follow the coffin of the late Georgia’s Orthodox Patriarch Ilia II during his funeral ceremony in front of the Sameba Cathedral in Tbilisi on March 22, 2026. Georgian Orthodox Church leader Ilia II died on March 17, 2026 aged 93, the church said, after nearly half a century at the helm of one of the country’s most powerful institutions. (Photo by Giorgi ARJEVANIDZE / AFP) EFF supporters at the official launch of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) mass voter registration campaign at Winnie Madikizela Mandela House on March 21, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. This is part of the party’s nationwide programme to mobilise eligible voters and prepare communities for upcoming Local Government Elections. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo) The Uvuyo float during the Cape Town Carnival at the Green Point Fanwalk on March 21, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival celebrates the glamour and magic of Cape Town, blending imagination, creativity, and showcases the magic of South African community, culture, and the vibrant energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) A handler holds her leaping Huacaya alpaca as it is judged in the show ring at the British Alpaca Society National Show held at the Staffordshire County Showground, in Stafford, central England on March 20, 2026. The three-day British Alpaca Society National Show brings together 510 alpacas from 69 exhibitors from across the UK vying to be awarded the title of ‘Supreme Champion’ in either the Huacaya or Suri fleece categories. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) MORE PICTURES: ABSA Cape Epic testing riders on picturesque trails