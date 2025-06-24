24 hours in pictures, 24 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero speaks at a press conference, 24 June 2025, in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Eskom’s dispute resolution. The briefing provided updates on the resolution of the electricity billing and debt dispute between Eskom and City Power. The collaborative effort is to ensure uninterrupted electricity service. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
DA, leader,John Steenhuisen and members at the Democratic Alliance (DA) 25th anniversary celebrations at Hanover Cottages in Hanover Park on June 24, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The visit is part of the party’s ongoing engagement with communities as it celebrates a quarter-century of political presence. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A view of the ‘Godzilla’ room at Hotel Gracery Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, 24 June 2025. At Hotel Gracery Shinjuku, located in Tokyo’s Kabukicho entertainment area, foreigners account for 90 percent of the guests. Ten years after its opening, the hotel unveiled a new themed room, ‘Godzilla vs King Ghidorah,’ to the media. The 30th floor, known as the Godzilla Floor, features rooms decorated with memorabilia from the ‘Godzilla Series.’ Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Sipho Lucas Phiri (former Prasa security guard) at the High Court Sitting in Benoni on June 24, 2025 in Ekurhuleni, South Africa. The former Prasa security guard, Sipho Phiri (39) is accused of raping at least 37 women and girls, between 2018 and 2023, including minors. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
A reveller carries a girl on his back while walking on burning embers during the night of San Juan in San Pedro Manrique, Soria province in northern Spain on June 24, 2025. The ritual consists in starting a bonfire and for the locals to step barefoot on hot coals without burning the soles of their feet, and most times with someone on their back. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP)
People are sprayed with water as they celebrate the feast day of Saint John the Baptist in San Juan, metro Manila on June 24, 2025. Residents traditionally greet everyone with splashing water in a belief that it is a way of spreading the good blessings on Saint John’s day. (Photo by Jam STA ROSA / AFP)
People walk in downtown Jerusalem, 24 June 2025. Israel’s military on 24 June, accused Iran of violating a ceasefire by launching missiles into Israeli airspace, saying it will ‘respond with force’. Israel has been conducting a campaign across Iran since 13 June, targeting nuclear, military, and energy facilities, prompting Iran to launch retaliatory waves of missiles and drones toward Israel. Picture: EPA/ABIR SULTAN
An aerial photo shows the accident scene of the collision between JR Sobu Line train and a truck in Sanmu City, Chiba Prefecture on June 24, 2025. The truck driver was seriously injured and taken to hospital, while two other passengers on the train suffered minor injuries. (Photo by Takuya Matsumoto / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP)
Devotees of the small farming village of Bibiclat celebrate the Feast of Saint John the Baptist while covered in banana leaves and mud on June 24, 2025 in Aliaga, Philippines. Known as the “Taong Putik’ (mud people), the ritual happens yearly in this small farming village as their own version of expressing their faith and celebrating the feast of Saint John the Baptist whom the survivors of the Japanese occupation in 1944 in their area prayed to for rain to save their fellow villagers. A marker near the church entrance of the village tells a story of a heavy torrential rain that happened that day that forced the Japanese military to call off the execution of 14 villagers. The Philippines is the only predominantly Catholic country in Southeast Asia after more than 300 years of Spanish rule. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
Israeli rescue teams work at the site of a missile strike on a residential area in Be’er Sheva, southern Israel, 24 June 2025. Israel’s military stated Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel overnight. Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national emergency services, reported at least four killed and dozens injured in southern Israel. Picture: EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Mduduzi Trevor Mnisi appear at Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court for the murder of Likhona Fose (14) on June 24, 2025 in Roodepoort, South Africa. It is reported that the victim’s mutilated body was found in an open field near her home in Roodepoort, a day after she went missing. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
Fishermen pull their nets as they return ashore after fishing at sea at Lam Awe village in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 24 June 2025. The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has issued a warning to the public, especially fishermen, to be cautious of potentially severe weather, including strong winds expected to affect several areas in Aceh, particularly in the afternoon and evening. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa speaks at a press conference, 24 June 2025, in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Eskom’s dispute resolution. The briefing provided updates on the resolution of the electricity billing and debt dispute between Eskom and City Power. The collaborative effort is to ensure uninterrupted electricity service. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Afghan refugees arrive in a truck from Pakistan, in Takhta Pul district in Kandahar province on June 24, 2025. (Photo by Sanaullah SEIAM / AFP)
An Afghan farmer harvests tomatoes, in a field on the outskirts of Mazar-i-Sharif on June 24, 2025. (Photo by Wakil Kohsar / AFP)
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 23 June 2025