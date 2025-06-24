24 hours in pictures, 24 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero speaks at a press conference, 24 June 2025, in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Eskom’s dispute resolution. The briefing provided updates on the resolution of the electricity billing and debt dispute between Eskom and City Power. The collaborative effort is to ensure uninterrupted electricity service. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen