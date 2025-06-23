24 hours in pictures, 23 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A Canadair plane drops water over a wildfire on Chios Island, Greece, 22 June 2025. A fire that broke out over the main town of Chios island and is now out of control has led to messages for evacuation of several towns through the 112 emergency number service on 22 June. Picture: EPA-EFE/KOSTAS KOURGIAS
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba at the launch of the intensive nationwide campaign focused on fixing local government in Alexandra on June 23, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. ActionSA plans to take this campaign directly to municipalities across the country on behalf of the millions of South Africans who have been failed by those entrusted to govern. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
The flag of the United Nations (UN) flutters next to a mural depicting a white dove during the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters, in Vienna, Austria, 23 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAX SLOVENCIK
A window cleaner uses a squeegee while rappelling down a commercial building in Seoul on June 23, 2025. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)
This aerial view shows people taking part in the formation of the world’s biggest LGBT pride flag at Zocalo Square in Mexico City, Mexico, on June 22, 2025. (Photo by Rodrigo Oropeza / AFP)
The vaccination process during a visit to the Karan Beef Feedlot as part of visits to foot-and-mouth disease vaccination sites on June 23, 2025 in Heidelberg, South Africa. The visit forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen biosecurity and disease management protocols in partnership with both provincial authorities and the private sector. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
This handout picture provided by the Iranian Red Crescent on June 23, 2025 shows a poster bearing the portraits of three Iranians, who were killed on June 22 after an ambulance was hit in an Israeli strike in central Iran, pasted on the remains of their vehicle. At least three people were killed on June 22 after an ambulance was hit in an Israeli strike in central Iran, local media reported, as fighting raged between the two foes for the 10th day. (Photo by Iranian Red Crescent / AFP)
An aerial view shows a fishing boat which capsized due to weather conditions by the coast in Banda Aceh on June 23, 2025. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP)
Aerial view of wrestlers from “Arena Renacer Maya” fighting in San Juan Sacatepequez, Guatemala, on June 22, 2025, during the anniversary of a local radio station. (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ / AFP)
Fans of Wydad celebrate after their team’s first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group G football match between Italy’s Juventus and Morocco’s Wydad AC at the Lincoln Financial Field stadium in Philadelphia on June 22, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
This aerial view shows Salvadorean forces taking position during an operation to arrest gang members in San Bartolo, Ilopango, El Salvador, on June 22, 2025. El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele ordered the deployment of 2,000 military and police officers to a community in Ilopango, in the eastern periphery of San Salvador, after claiming that the gangs seek to “reorganize.” (Photo by MARVIN RECINOS / AFP)
Activists of international environmental group Greenpeace deploy a giant banner displaying a picture of Jeff Bezos and reading “If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax” at St Mark square in Venice on June 23, 2025. Venice will host the wedding of Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez before the end of the month with more than 200 guests expected to attend. (Photo by Stefano Rellandini / AFP)
