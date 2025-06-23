24 hours in pictures, 23 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A Canadair plane drops water over a wildfire on Chios Island, Greece, 22 June 2025. A fire that broke out over the main town of Chios island and is now out of control has led to messages for evacuation of several towns through the 112 emergency number service on 22 June. Picture: EPA-EFE/KOSTAS KOURGIAS