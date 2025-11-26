24 hours in pictures, 26 November 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on November 26, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)
Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s legs shackles testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on November 26, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)
A woman wears a mask during a march marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Santiago, Chile, 25 November 2025. Picture: EPA/AILEN DIAZ
Women hold placards during a rally to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Lima, Peru, 25 November 2025. Picture: EPA/Paolo Aguilar
Women light up candles during a rally marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Bogota, Colombia, 25 November 2025. Picture: EPA/CAMILA DIAZ
A woman holds a sign during a march held to observe the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Panama City, Panama, 25 November 2025. Picture: EPA/Carlos Lemos
Ukrainian sumo wrestler Aonishiki (top) celebrates after being promoted to the rank of Ozeki in Kurume, southwestern Japan, 26 November 2025. Aonishiki, whose real name is Danylo Yavhusishyn, was formally promoted to the second-highest rank in sumo, Ozeki, by the Japan Sumo Association (JSA) following his victory at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament. He is the first Ukrainian to reach that rank in sumo wrestling, which is considered Japan’s national sport. Picture: EPA/JIJI PRESS
Andrea Corr performs live at the Grand Arena, GrandWest on November 25, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The Corrs is a multi-million record selling sibling quartet who have conquered the world with a seamless blend of sleek pop rock, lush harmonies and Celtic folk trimmings. (Photo by Gallo Images/Dereck Green)
South Africa’s players celebrate after the dismissal of India’s Rishabh Pant during the fifth day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 26, 2025. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)
This aerial photo taken on November 26, 2025 shows people surrounded by floating products from a supermarket as they wade through flood waters in Hat Yai in Thailand’s southern Songkhla province, as severe flooding affected thousands of people in the country’s south following days of heavy rain. Tens of thousands of people in Thailand and neighbouring Malaysia were displaced by widespread flooding, with streets submerged, homes inundated and at least 34 dead, officials said November 26. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool / THAI NEWS PIX / AFP)
Dancers of the Compagnia Nazionale Del Balletto perform on the Spanish steps during a performance to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Rome on November 25, 2025. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
A boatman crosses the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 26 November 2025. The region is in the grip of a severe cold wave, with temperatures plunging well below freezing and mornings marked by icy winds and frost-covered landscapes. Picture: EPA/FAROOQ KHAN
Indian police personnel pay tribute at the memorial built in memory of the victims, on the 17th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks, at Mumbai Police headquarters in Mumbai, India, 26 November 2025. Around 170 people were killed and more than 300 others were injured when 10 heavily-armed Islamist militants stormed the city on 26 November 2008, attacking a number of sites, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station, as well as the two luxury hotels: Taj Mahal Palace and Oberoi, the popular tourist restaurant Leopold Cafe and the Jewish centre Chabad House. Picture: EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
An actress releases a dove during the flame lighting ceremony of the Olympic flame, for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, at the Museum of ancient Olympia, in Olympia on November 26, 2025. (Photo by Aggelos NAKKAS / AFP)
