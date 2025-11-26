Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

24 hours in pictures, 26 November 2025

Picture of Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

6 minute read

26 November 2025

06:30 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Aapartment blocks at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Hong Kong

Thick smoke and flames rise as a major fire engulfs several apartment blocks at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district on November 26, 2025. At least four people were killed when a fire engulfed several high-rise blocks in a Hong Kong residential estate on November 26, the government said, with media reporting that some residents were trapped inside. (Photo by Yan ZHAO / AFP)

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala Testifies Before Ad Hoc Committee
Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on November 26, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)
Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala Testifies Before Ad Hoc Committee
Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s legs shackles testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on November 26, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women marked in Santiago
A woman wears a mask during a march marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Santiago, Chile, 25 November 2025. Picture: EPA/AILEN DIAZ
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Lima
Women hold placards during a rally to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Lima, Peru, 25 November 2025. Picture: EPA/Paolo Aguilar
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women marked in Bogota
Women light up candles during a rally marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Bogota, Colombia, 25 November 2025. Picture: EPA/CAMILA DIAZ
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women observed in Panama City
A woman holds a sign during a march held to observe the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Panama City, Panama, 25 November 2025. Picture: EPA/Carlos Lemos
Ukrainian sumo wrestler Aonishiki promoted to the rank of ozeki
Ukrainian sumo wrestler Aonishiki (top) celebrates after being promoted to the rank of Ozeki in Kurume, southwestern Japan, 26 November 2025. Aonishiki, whose real name is Danylo Yavhusishyn, was formally promoted to the second-highest rank in sumo, Ozeki, by the Japan Sumo Association (JSA) following his victory at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament. He is the first Ukrainian to reach that rank in sumo wrestling, which is considered Japan’s national sport. Picture: EPA/JIJI PRESS
Irish Family Band The Corrs Performs In Cape Town
Andrea Corr performs live at the Grand Arena, GrandWest on November 25, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The Corrs is a multi-million record selling sibling quartet who have conquered the world with a seamless blend of sleek pop rock, lush harmonies and Celtic folk trimmings. (Photo by Gallo Images/Dereck Green)
South Africa's players celebrate
South Africa’s players celebrate after the dismissal of India’s Rishabh Pant during the fifth day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 26, 2025. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)
flood waters in Hat Yai
This aerial photo taken on November 26, 2025 shows people surrounded by floating products from a supermarket as they wade through flood waters in Hat Yai in Thailand’s southern Songkhla province, as severe flooding affected thousands of people in the country’s south following days of heavy rain. Tens of thousands of people in Thailand and neighbouring Malaysia were displaced by widespread flooding, with streets submerged, homes inundated and at least 34 dead, officials said November 26. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool / THAI NEWS PIX / AFP)
Dancers of the Compagnia Nazionale Del Balletto
Dancers of the Compagnia Nazionale Del Balletto perform on the Spanish steps during a performance to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Rome on November 25, 2025. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
Severe cold wave grips Kashmir
A boatman crosses the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 26 November 2025. The region is in the grip of a severe cold wave, with temperatures plunging well below freezing and mornings marked by icy winds and frost-covered landscapes. Picture: EPA/FAROOQ KHAN
Ceremony for the 17th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks
Indian police personnel pay tribute at the memorial built in memory of the victims, on the 17th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks, at Mumbai Police headquarters in Mumbai, India, 26 November 2025. Around 170 people were killed and more than 300 others were injured when 10 heavily-armed Islamist militants stormed the city on 26 November 2008, attacking a number of sites, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station, as well as the two luxury hotels: Taj Mahal Palace and Oberoi, the popular tourist restaurant Leopold Cafe and the Jewish centre Chabad House. Picture: EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
An actress releases a dove
An actress releases a dove during the flame lighting ceremony of the Olympic flame, for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, at the Museum of ancient Olympia, in Olympia on November 26, 2025. (Photo by Aggelos NAKKAS / AFP)

PICTURES: Gregory Porter performs to sell-out crowd at Montecasino

Read more on these topics

gallery News Today photography pictures

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Matlala explains how he got R360m Saps tender amid fronting and compliance concerns
Cricket Star performer Harmer says Proteas’ success is all that matters
Politics Ramaphosa allies block surprise exit plan
Crime High Court judge and three others arrested for corruption
News MK party to open cases against Mary de Haas and Paul O’Sullivan

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships